Want Delicious Charred Flavor Indoors? Get This Le Creuset Grill Pan, Now on Sale.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by LeCreuset.

Why you want this: Just because you don’t have access to an outdoor grill doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy grilled food this summer. While backyard enthusiasts may say that the stovetop version is not a true substitute, grill pans offer a simpler way to cook at high heats and get a nice char. (Tommy Werner at Epicurious suggests that if you’re still missing some of the flavor you get from an outdoor charcoal grill, you can add spices like smoked paprika or smoked salt.)

What the experts say: The Oprah Magazine spoke to professional chefs about their top picks for grill pans. Spencer Rubin, founder and CEO of NYC-based Melt Shop, recommended the Le Creuset Square Skillet Grill for the pan’s heat distribution. Rubin said, “If cleaned correctly, the seasoning of the pan lasts for a long time, which adds extra flavor to your food.”

What the people say: Definitely offers a great alternative to the outdoor grill. (“This pan is the most used piece of Le Creuset that I own, and I own a lot of Le Creuset! My kids are grown and it’s now down to my husband and I, hence the size of this is perfect. We don’t use our outdoor grill much anymore since cooking on this provides a perfect piece of chicken, steak, burgers, and fish compared to outdoor grilling. Much more control of the heat, which provides more moisture to what you’re cooking. We often use a cast iron lid from my cast iron 5 1/2 quart round casserole to retain the heat and to help with grease splatter.”)

A versatile piece of cookware. (“This skillet grill has quickly become one of my favorite and frequently used cooking pans. I use it both on the stovetop and in the oven. Love the spouts on the skillet’s rim, which allow you to pour out sauces.”)

The Signature Square Skillet Grill is now $148, or 20 percent off the normal price.