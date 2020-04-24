Le Creuset

Why you don’t have this yet: You weren’t sure you needed top-shelf cast iron in your cookware arsenal.

Why you want this: A good cast iron skillet will quickly become the workhorse of your kitchen. For those daunted by the prospect of caring for cast iron, the Le Creuset skillet is an excellent option, as the enamel interior doesn’t require the traditional seasoning process and is dishwasher-safe.

What the experts say: Food & Wine explains that these enameled skillets, like other Le Creuset cast iron items, are notable for their craftsmanship, having been cast individually in sand molds. They write: “Le Creuset’s skillets also feature a large loop helper handle for easy lifting (even with oven mitts!), as well as spouts on two sides for drip-free pouring.”

What the people say: Even heat and no stick. (“I use this to make the most perfect fluffy scrambled eggs as the heat stays quite even. I love leaving dishes in the pan to remain warm while I finish the rest of my meal. Adding a little vegetable or olive oil to the pan results in little to no sticking.”)

The Le Creuset Signature Skillet is $100, or 41 percent off the normal price.