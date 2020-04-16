My Girlfriend’s Sexual Appetites Are a Little Terrifying

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by RyanKing999/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Dear How to Do It,

My new girlfriend (three months or so) likes pain. I mean really likes pain. Biting, crushing her breast, nail pinching her labium and clitoris, pulling hair, violent PIV cervix thrusts, twisting her wrists and arms, and more. For the most part I am OK with it. Indeed it is a bit of a turn-on for me. But here’s the thing—I’m really, really worried about actually physically hurting her.

We are practicing informed consent each time we have sex, discuss what we are going to do, have established safe words, etc. However, in the heat of the moment, she always screams for “More! More!,” wanting me to go further and becomes turned off and disconnected from our playing if I back off from going “there.”

She says she knows how much her body can take, and while of course she has her own agency, I have a tendency to doubt that, for example, twisting a breast into a knot can be a good thing for anyone. I should mention that I am noticeably older, bigger, and stronger than her, and could pretty easily cause hospital emergency room type injuries if I wasn’t careful. How do I resolve being a good lover, giving what my bed partner wants, while tempering my actions out of concern for her safety and well-being?

—Out for Injury

Rich: This question has me wondering: How DOES this work? When I did sleep with women, around the time of the Pleistocene, I always found the potential strength disparity daunting. This idea—more than anything about women’s anatomy—is still extremely intimidating to me. I don’t feel it with men.

Stoya: It’s a sticky one. Our writer really could cause lasting damage with some of the acts he’s describing. I think an experienced pro-dom/domme is the way to go here. First, our writer should have a talk with his girlfriend to tease out exactly what appeals to her. Is it the threat of serious damage? Is it the sharp sensation? Is it the power exchange? A dom/domme with at least a decade of experience is going to have a whole toolkit of safer options than nail-pinching one of the most delicate parts of the human body or similar.

Rich: So, in other words, hire a dom/domme as an instructor?

Stoya: A consultant. Or instructor, yes.

Rich: That makes sense. I am not loving that his boundaries aren’t being respected, even if he’s the ostensible dominant party. It sounds like she’s topping from the bottom and at times, forcefully.

Stoya: I’m noticing a trend of guys feeling like they need to prioritize their female lovers’ desires—which is great!—and forgetting about their own agency, which can be an issue too.

Rich: Someone wanting to receive pain is only half of the equation; the other party should want to give it.

Stoya: “For the most part I am OK with it. Indeed it is a bit of a turn-on.”

Rich: That reads limp to me, a faint sort of enthusiasm.

Stoya: To our writer: Remember, you get to have boundaries and agency too. If something is too far for you, it’s too far.

Rich: And it’s OK to say that. It does sound like he’s catering to her as it is—striking a balance, finding a happy medium, is crucial here. You know, the writer is concerned about being a good lover, but reading this made me wonder if the girlfriend is so concerned herself.

Stoya: There’s very little about his own desires, which could be because he’s focused on this issue but could be because his desires aren’t focused on.

Rich: Right, and that could be a product of circumstance or some kind of submissive streak in our writer. I will say that the concern that prompted him to write this to us bespeaks several qualities that I’d associate with good lovers.

Stoya: Absolutely. He’s concerned about his partner’s happiness and his partner’s well-being.

Rich: I don’t think this situation is resolved fully without some giving on the girlfriend’s part, too—hopefully she can view the situation from that perspective.

