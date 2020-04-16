Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Getty Images Plus.

Dear Prudence,

I have been with my boyfriend, “Alex” for two years. (We’re both men.) I moved into his condo shortly before lockdown, and while it’s been a weird time, things had been going really well. He seemed like the most perfect, lovely boyfriend, and I trusted him absolutely, even if he’s been a little possessive at times. Never anything that raised an alarm bell though, and he’s always seemed open to talking about any problems. I was sorting through drawers in the bedroom after he’d told me I was welcome to rearrange things and found an actual hidden compartment. Inside was an old cellphone of mine I thought had been lost or stolen over two years ago. It was fully charged and still logged in to all my social media accounts. I don’t know how, given that I had it deactivated way back when I realized it was gone. There was also a photo album that included a lot of snaps from my modelling portfolio back in college. This album had gone missing from my old apartment before I’d even met my current boyfriend.

I went into a state of shock, put them back, and said nothing to him when he came home. I’ve changed all my social media passwords, but that’s it. I have no idea how to discuss this with him. In normal circumstances, I would leave to stay with a friend and discuss it with someone else, but now I feel like I can’t talk to anyone. I don’t want to call someone when he is always in the apartment with me, and my devices no longer feel safe. He has noticed that I am acting off, but I’ve pretended it’s just general anxiety. But I can’t pretend nothing is wrong for much longer. Is there any possible reasonable explanation for what I found? Am I right to be as completely terrified by this as I am?

—Chilling Revelation

Yes, you’re right to be terrified. No, there is no decent or innocuous explanation that justifies what your boyfriend has done. This is an excellent reason to break standard shelter-in-place protocols, and you should absolutely get in touch with your friends, explain the unexpected and urgent nature of the crisis you find yourself in, and get out as fast as you can.

You mention you’re not sure how he was able to stay logged into your social media accounts, given that you deactivated your old phone. If you merely disabled or reassigned the cell service, that wouldn’t affect data already on the phone, so he could have continued to connect over WiFi and use the stored login information for whatever apps you had at the time. Changing your passwords was probably enough to lock down those accounts, but you can also mark the phone as lost or stolen and remotely erase it for additional peace of mind.

You cannot trust your boyfriend, and there is no possible conversation the two of you can have that would ever restore that trust. He may become violent or threatening once he realizes you’ve discovered his theft, stalking, and surveillance, so treat your own safety and getting physical distance between the two of you as your highest priority, not hashing things out or having a confrontation. That may feel challenging, because in your head there’s still a version of the boyfriend you thought you had—the guy who’s maybe a little possessive, but really just lovely and perfect, who always listens to reason, who’s always open to change. That man does not exist. That version of your boyfriend was an act in order to lull you into a false sense of confidence. Get out as quickly and as quietly as you can, and tell as many people as you can, both so you can get as much support as possible and to deprive your stalker of the secrecy he’s used as cover for so long.

Dear Prudence,

My long-term boyfriend is wonderful in all ways, except one—he is constantly popping his facial acne. It’s an unpleasant habit that I’ve told him repeatedly really grosses me out, not to mention the significant scarring it creates. The pandemic made me hopeful the admonitions not to touch his face would help him clean up his act. To the contrary, he now spends more time than ever obsessively popping zits as soon as they arise. He emerges from the bathroom with blood on his face at least three times per week, all of which I’m privy to now that we’re both working from home. I find this so gross, but he’s proven unwilling to change his behavior. What should we do?

—Zapping Those Zits

The fact that he’s doing this more than ever in a time of crisis makes me wonder if he’s experiencing some version of compulsive behavior. That’s not to say he necessarily has to have a mental health diagnosis behind this, merely that it seems to be an anxiety-soothing ritual that he experiences slightly outside of the realm of choice, deliberation, or intent. There are a number of ways to treat or deal with such compulsions, but being repeatedly told “this is gross” isn’t one of them. That’s not to say you have to suddenly find it attractive, but I do think it will be more useful to stop thinking of this as your boyfriend’s “one bad habit” and more in terms of a relationship he has with compulsion, self-soothing, and possible low-level self-harm. Those are topics that are generally difficult for people to talk about, especially if they feel judgment or disgust coming from someone else.

You might find it helpful to talk to your boyfriend about this article from Harvard Health about possible underlying causes and conditions, as well as gauging his interest in trying to manage or treat this behavior. Use a neutral, curious tone, and bring it up at a time when he hasn’t recently engaged in face-picking. If he’s not interested, he’s not interested—I don’t think it will do either you or him any good if you’re more committed to changing this than he is. At that point, the most you can do is say, “I’m here if you ever change your mind and would be happy to help you find treatment. In the meantime, I won’t hassle you about it, but I do need you to make sure the bathroom sink and mirror are clean, you’ve washed your face afterward, and that you use Neosporin or bandages to prevent infection and to keep from getting blood on other surfaces in the house.”

Dear Prudence,

In the first weeks after the pandemic first began, I panicked and reached out to many old friends and friend groups, setting up Zoom calls to check in. These were generally fine, if a little awkward because of the videoconferencing setup. However, as the weeks have passed, I’ve found myself wanting to go back to my old introverted ways. Each of these friends and friend groups have already set up multiple recurring checkins (some as frequent as twice a week) and now it’s to the point where I spend all day on Zoom for work and then again for multiple hours each night. I’m tired of it. I’m glad my friends are OK, but I’m not interested in maintaining these checkins. Is it rude to cancel? Would it be insensitive to their mental health? What’s an appropriate way to back out of a commitment that I was the one who initiated?

—All Zoomed Out

I suspect you are far from alone in this! There are so many people finding themselves newly homebound, many of whom don’t yet have a sense of how to balance professional and social obligations and also feeling a strange mix of isolated and overbooked. Video conferencing can also be surprisingly draining, especially if it’s for an indeterminate period of time with no clear endpoint. I don’t think you are backing out of a commitment, since you’re not the one who suggested recurring get-togethers. You didn’t send them a schedule written in stone. If you’re up for keeping in touch some other way, either via phone call, less-frequent video chats, or the occasional email or group text, let your friends know and reassure them that you’re thinking of them. But offering them alternatives isn’t mandatory, and you can absolutely say, “I’m sorry, but I can’t commit to biweekly calls” or “I’m not going to be able to make this one—have fun without me.”

Dear Prudence,

My husband, Will, was adopted as a child by his foster parents. He wants, more than anything, to be a foster parent himself. He has been up front about this from the beginning, and at the time, I agreed. We both wanted a big family. Now we have a 3-year-old daughter, and I’m already over my limit. I know I don’t want any more kids, fostered or otherwise, but I’ve been a coward and haven’t told Will yet. He is an amazing dad who dotes upon our child, and he has never pressured me to try for another child or start the fostering process, although I know he wants both. I feel wretched that I am going to deny children in need of a home his presence—a small part of me is terrified that he will either leave me over this or, worse, stay with me because he’s a good man. Things have come to a head since we’re quarantined. I feel sick every time I think of initiating this conversation. What should I say?

—No More Kids

The overwhelming guilt and self-recrimination are palpable and painful in your letter. I’m so sorry. I hope you can find ways to be a little gentler with yourself before you initiate this conversation. You didn’t have kids the last time you spoke with your husband about how many kids you wanted to have. The fact that, upon having and raising an actual child, you’ve had to reassess your own desires, capacities, and needs does not make you a bad person, does not mean you’ve lied, does not mean you’ve failed Will, and does not mean that you’re hurting foster children as a group. You did not know what raising a child felt like until you did it, and you’ve had to reevaluate prior goals in light of your new experience.

I understand that this has been painful and that you wish you didn’t feel this way, but you had no way of knowing this would happen and shouldn’t blame yourself for it. This catastrophizing mindset of “I’m denying foster children in need of Will’s perfect parenting” is just a way for you to punish yourself. You two were never going to be able to adopt every needy child in the world. Forcing yourself to parent children you don’t want and can’t handle taking care of would not do those children any good.

Will is not a parenting robot whose primary function you’re interfering with. He’s an adult who chose to be in a relationship with you, and that means he wants to make decisions as a team, to know what’s going on with you in your heart of hearts, and to mutually care for each other. And by the same token, you’re not a Will-supporting robot who’s begun to malfunction just because you’ve realized you have limits. Your job in life is not to make sure Will gets everything he wants and needs. You can tell your partner, “Something’s changed for me, and I need your support.” That doesn’t mean he won’t experience disappointment, or grief, or that you two won’t have to have difficult conversations about what to do next—those things are absolutely going to happen. It’s even possible, although I hope not likely, that you two may ultimately split up over this. But changing your mind isn’t wrong, being honest with your partner isn’t wrong, and having only one child isn’t wrong either.

Dear Prudence,

Three months ago I met an amazing man. I’m 51, and he’s 58. He is warm, open, curious, and a great communicator. We fell in love. The sex is great. And then coronavirus struck. We live a few hours away from each other, and it seemed best to stay apart, though we texted regularly. Last week he told me that he binge drinks by himself, around 10 drinks a night, and that he’s done this a few times in the past couple of weeks and throughout his life. He’s tall, so it might not be quite so bad, but I think that’s a lot of drinking, especially alone. He didn’t have to tell me about it but chose to because he wanted me to know. I drink very little and don’t want to be around it. He decided to cut back, but it wasn’t until I told him that this wasn’t workable for me. He would be doing it to save our relationship. From what I’ve read, that kind of drinking can cause all sorts of physical, mental and emotional problems long-term. He struggles with depression sometimes. He also doesn’t always remember plans we make, though he decided to see a therapist about this. I suspect he will cut back on drinking and would hold to it for some time. But it seems that the likelihood of falling back on drinking when things get hard is somewhat high.

So I broke up with him. He is understandably upset. He thinks that he can manage his drinking and he won’t binge drink anymore. Is this possible? Would I be foolish to try it and see what happens? I don’t want to push away the best man I’ve ever met, but I also don’t want to wind up in a long-term relationship with someone who has a drinking problem.

—Can This Work?

I think the question of “Will I find other great boyfriends in the future?” is totally separate from “Do I want to date someone with an active binge drinking problem?” I can’t promise you that you’ll meet other great guys, but I don’t think you should stay in a relationship against your own inclinations and better judgment out of fear of future scarcity. Nor do I think you should sign up for being the reason this man investigates his own binge drinking for what sounds like the very first time in his life. He’s not actually seeing a therapist yet, this is a lifelong habit, and you two have only known each other for three months. This sounds like a great opportunity to wish him the best and move on because you two have incompatible relationships with drinking. Many people with drinking problems are able to quit altogether or significantly cut back, but it usually doesn’t happen overnight or without a few slips along the way. And if his only motivation to quit or cut back right now is to keep you from leaving him, I’m not so sure he’s really committed to change, so much as afraid he’s going to lose you. You’re not pushing anyone away, or being cruel or judgmental, by contrasting your respective relationships to alcohol and deciding you two aren’t a good romantic match. If he really wants to get help for his drinking problem, that help is just as available to a single man as it is to a partnered one.

Dear Prudence,

I am an unfortunate member of the class of 2020. COVID-19 has taken over the end of my senior year of college, including graduation. It is also becoming increasingly likely that I will have to postpone my graduation party. I understand why, and I’m OK with that, but my problem is with the gifts that I was going to ask for. I had been making a kind of housewarming registry because my job (which I am extremely grateful to still have in the midst of all this) will require me to move out into my first apartment at the beginning of June. I have some of the bare-minimum things that I would need to function (think plates and silverware), but there are a lot of other things that I was counting on getting from the registry to make sure I had everything I would need. Is it wrong for me to send out the registry around my graduation date anyway? Should I just wait until we can safely have the party? Or should I just suck it up and buy the things I’ll need once I can afford to?

—Graduation Present Blowout

It’s not customary to ask for gifts at graduation, so I’m not sure you should send out a registry to begin with. Many recipients likely would be surprised and offended to receive a list of gifts they’re expected to buy for you included with an announcement! Some people (usually older relatives and some long-standing family friends) do respond to graduation announcements with gifts or money, but it’s not automatically expected, and many just respond with a hearty “congratulations.” If you believe you’ll be able to afford plates and silverware closer to your move-in date, I agree that saving up and buying them yourself is your best bet.

Classic Prudie

My daughter’s fourth-grade teacher is unmarried and pregnant. Although she is a fantastic educator, kids at that age are bound to ask questions and are old enough that you cannot placate them with a simple answer. I asked her teacher what she told the children about her condition. She told me that she informed them she was pregnant (she is due in June, so this was obvious) and that was it. I asked her if she planned to keep the baby. She told me that was her business alone and she is not obligated to explain her marital status or plans with her child to me or anybody else. I feel that this woman has significant exposure and influence over my child and my questions were perfectly acceptable. Should I take this to the principal or switch classrooms? My husband thinks we should drop it, but I don’t want my daughter to get the impression that single motherhood is acceptable.