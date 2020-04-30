Tell Us What You’ll Do When the Stay-at-Home Orders End

Patrons at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in Franklin, Tennessee. Tennessee is one of the first states to reopen restaurants after the onset of the coronavirus. Restaurants are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity and maintain social distancing. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

This week, several states are lifting shelter-in-place orders, allowing certain businesses—movie theaters, barber shops, bowling alleys—to reopen, while many other states and cities have announced plans to gradually do the same soon. We are entering a new phase of the coronavirus crisis, the one where businesses now have to figure out how to operate safely under new conditions. But it remains to be seen if the customers will actually come. Lifting stay at home orders does not necessarily mean that people will stop staying home.

While politicians across the country grapple with when and how to allow Americans to begin resuming normal life, we’re all trying to figure out what parts of normal life we’re comfortable resuming. If the schools reopen, would we let our kids attend? If our favorite neighborhood spot starts serving dinner again, with temperature checks as the requirement for entry, would we go out to eat? If our bosses tell us we can come back to the office, would we take the subway to get there?

Official decisions are one thing. What we’re comfortable with is another. Slate wants to know what Americans across the country are comfortable with right now, with a vaccine still months away at best. To help us get a sense of this, we’d love you to fill out the following survey, and please pass it along to your friends, family, coworkers and neighbors. We’ll publish the results in the coming weeks.

To take Slate’s Social Distancing Survey, please click here.