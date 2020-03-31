The View From Quarantine

Amy, San Diego

Last week, we asked you to send us the view from your window. The request, inspired by an old feature from Andrew Sullivan’s blog and a Matteo Pericoli book, aimed to help us all do a little traveling at a time when most of our lives have shrunk to the few blocks between the grocery, the park, or wherever else you may wander.

We received nearly 300 photos from readers across the world, and we’re envious of the many of you with gorgeous views, vibrant house plants and gardens, and abundant wildlife. And a lot of cats! Thanks to everyone who shared. We hope these photos help you escape and plan for when we’ll all be able to take in new views once again.

Christopher, Juneau, Alaska

Claire, Brooklyn Sian, London

Danielle, St. Petersburg, Florida

Julie, Paris Don, Santa Rosa, California

Amy, Amman, Jordan

Elizabeth, Mexico City Vicki, Venice, California

Shmee, Miami

Adrienne, Wasilla, Alaska

Guy, Montclair, New Jersey Graham, Campbell River, British Columbia

Kathleen, Sausalito, California

Samantha, Minneapolis Lisa, Portland, Oregon

Mary, Kent, Washington

Jen, San Francisco Douglas, Portland, Oregon

Susan, Rural Rogers County, Oklahoma

Nathan, Pittsburgh Jean, New Bern, North Carolina

Stephen, Tucson, Arizona*

YeSeul, Treviso, Italy Madhulika, New Delhi, India

David, Dayton, Ohio

Bruce, Walnut Grove, Minnesota Garth, Chicago

Angélica, Melbourne, Australia

Kath, Hamtramck, Michigan Ted, San Francisco

Jared, Washington, Illinois

