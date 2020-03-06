Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Anker.

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

Why you want this: As ever more aspects of our lives shift to our phones, the scourge of battery-drain becomes increasingly annoying. Luckily, the electronic accessories market is keeping pace, providing devices to keep our phones powered when their batteries fail. This Anker model has a 10,000 mAh capacity, meaning that it can provide three full charges to even the newest phones.

What the experts say: CNET named the Anker Powercore 10,000 one of the best portable chargers for Androids, and emphasized that it is one of the smaller 10,000-mAh chargers. Wirecutter noted that with a USB-C PD port, which enables charging up to 18 watts, this model charges nearly twice as fast as most power banks with built-in cables.

What the people say: Great for a charge on the go. (“I bought this charger because I wanted something small and with fast charging. I love that if I only have 10 mins or so, I can get my phone charged enough to use it for another couple hours.”)

Excellent customer service. (“I’ve made only limited use of this product so far, but I can recommend Anker support as outstanding. The price dropped shortly after the product was delivered, and overnight they matched the new price.”)

The Anker Powercore 10,000 PD Redux is now $30, or 35 percent off of the normal price.

Note: This model comes with a USB-C cable, but it does not include a USB-C wall charger, which you will want for the quickest recharge. Recharging via USB-A charger and USB-A to USB-C cable will take approximately nine hours.