Conquer Grocery Store Plastic With These Reusable Produce Bags, Now on Sale

Why you want this: As plastic bag bans sweep the nation, it’s only natural that the secondary level of single-use bags that hold our produce becomes the next battlefield. These reusable bags are made from a mesh polyester that is still see-through and lightweight and can hold up to 11 pounds. They’re also machine washable, so you don’t have to go through the trouble of cleaning them out if bits of stems or fruity flesh happen to come off inside.

What the experts say: Sarah Jampel at Bon Appetit writes rapturously about the good looks of these bags, describing them as “swishy, creamy, soft.” She adds, ” The bags come in a variety of sizes, so there’s one that’ll cradle a bunch of herbs and another that will keep two handfuls of cherries from rolling around.”

What the people say: Keep food fresh longer. (“Since purchasing these 2 weeks ago, I haven’t had to throw away any veggies or fruit! I have been able to keep everything fresh for days longer than usual because these bags let the food breathe!!”)

They’re multifunctional. (“I quickly discovered I could use these bags for produce, making loose leaf tea, fresh juice from blended fruits, aguas frescas (fruit waters), making almond milk (think cheaper nut milk bag!!!), laundry bag for delicate lace, and to use as sack to take SOFT fruit to post-yoga.”)

The Purifyou reusable mesh produce bags are now $8, or 70 percent off the regular price.