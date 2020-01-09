Why you don’t have this yet: You want to kick your Ziploc habit, but you just haven’t found the right replacement yet.
Why you want this: Despite the obvious need to move away from single-use plastics, the frenzied realities of everyday life often leave us caught between convenience and sustainability. Stasher bags simplify the issue by being both eco-friendly and incredibly versatile. Since they are made of food-grade silicone, they can be put in the microwave, freezer, dishwasher, or oven (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit).
What the experts say: Real Simple notes that since the bags are made of pure nontoxic platinum silicone, they’re completely free of any BPA, PVC, and latex. Furthermore, since they come in a variety of colors and prints, there are options to suit everyone’s style.
What the people say: Beats the competition. (“I’ve tried a LOT of reusable bags, as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren’t usually dishwasher safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use.”
Can simplify meal prep. (“I started cooking a lot more in recent years, and have begun meal-prepping in order to eat healthier. These bags save not only time, but clean-up! I was able to steam vegetables in the microwave in 5 minutes, and they are so easy to clean that I was reusing them in minutes. My favorite dish for my low carb diet is cauliflower rice: In the past I would have to roast the cauliflower then shred it in my food processor, dirtying up a ton of dishes. I was able to steam the cauliflower in 6-7 minutes, and smash it into pieces while it was in the bag! I also added seasoning/sauce to broccoli, popped back in the microwave, and it was done for tomorrow’s lunch!”)
The Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag is now $9, or 25 percent off the regular price.
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.