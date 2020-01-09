Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Stasher.

Why you don’t have this yet: You want to kick your Ziploc habit, but you just haven’t found the right replacement yet.

﻿Why you want this: Despite the obvious need to move away from single-use plastics, the frenzied realities of everyday life often leave us caught between convenience and sustainability. Stasher bags simplify the issue by being both eco-friendly and incredibly versatile. Since they are made of food-grade silicone, they can be put in the microwave, freezer, dishwasher, or oven (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit).

What the experts say: Real Simple notes that since the bags are made of pure nontoxic platinum silicone, they’re completely free of any BPA, PVC, and latex. Furthermore, since they come in a variety of colors and prints, there are options to suit everyone’s style.

What the people say: Beats the competition. (“I’ve tried a LOT of reusable bags, as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren’t usually dishwasher safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use.”

Can simplify meal prep. (“I started cooking a lot more in recent years, and have begun meal-prepping in order to eat healthier. These bags save not only time, but clean-up! I was able to steam vegetables in the microwave in 5 minutes, and they are so easy to clean that I was reusing them in minutes. My favorite dish for my low carb diet is cauliflower rice: In the past I would have to roast the cauliflower then shred it in my food processor, dirtying up a ton of dishes. I was able to steam the cauliflower in 6-7 minutes, and smash it into pieces while it was in the bag! I also added seasoning/sauce to broccoli, popped back in the microwave, and it was done for tomorrow’s lunch!”)

The Stasher Reusable Silicone Sandwich Bag is now $9, or 25 percent off the regular price.