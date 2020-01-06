Natasha Lyonne, Jennifer Lopez, and Scarlett Johansson. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

The Golden Globes are known for being a bit looser than other awards-season shows—with dinner and drinks, the evening is more of a party than a sit-down ceremony. On Sunday night, a good number of the stars in attendance dressed accordingly, with cheeky bows and puff sleeves, the stuff of festive party frocks, competing for space with traditional gowns.

Jennifer Lopez wrapped herself up in the colors of a Christmas present topped with a gigantic plaited bun, as though her Hustlers performance weren’t gift enough. With her impeccably tailored ankle-length gown, Natasha Lyonne brought the serious side out of her comically large bow. Scarlett Johansson’s backside bow topped a dramatic train, her own portable red carpet.

It takes a presence like Olivia Colman’s to wear a blunt red train and balloon sleeves without letting them wear on you. Also in puff sleeves: Beyoncé, in clouds of gold, and The Morning Show’s Janina Gavankar in a texturally-rich gown. Dakota Fanning’s tulle sleeves complemented her refurbished, streamlined Renaissance Faire look. In forest-green satin that descended in almost a perfect cone shape, Jodie Comer was a testament to the power of a good steamer.

Olivia Colman, Janina Gavankar, Dakota Fanning, and Jodie Comer. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

There were several bits of lingerie and lingerie-adjacent accessories on the red carpet this year, with Charlize Theron, in a stunning corset and a teeny-tiny belt, setting the tone (as always). Kerry Washington had the ultimate day-to-night look going on, with a blazer over some jeweled rope bondage.

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchett, and Lulu Wang. Photos by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

In accordion pleats and intricate appliqué, Cate Blanchett wore a bullet bra with butterfly wings. The Farewell director Lulu Wang wore a deceptively complex all-black outfit that combined elements of a button-down shirt, a tie, a corset, and a sheer blouse over a pair of jeweled pants.

Taking inspiration from black-and-white tuxedos and classic menswear were Harriet’s Cynthia Erivo, in a bead- and pearl- and sequin- encrusted masterpiece; Greta Gerwig, in a cuff collar and sparkling racing stripes; and Hustlers writer-director Lorene Scafaria, in shimmering houndstooth.

Cynthia Erivo, Greta Gerwig, and Lorene Scafaria. Photos by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein wore an extraordinary headband that was both bold and subtle enough to evade the headband cutesiness trap. Other notable headpieces: Lucy Boynton’s on-brand barrette and Rooney Mara’s glam earmuffs.

Beanie Feldstein, Lucy Boynton, and Rooney Mara. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Allover sparkle is a red-carpet staple, and these were Sunday night’s best entries in the genre: Gugu Mbatha-Raw was statuesque in chartreuse and a strange-in-a-good-way double-breasted cummerbund. Also in a noteworthy belt: Amy Poehler, in the sharp shoulders that have become a signature look for her. Knives Out’s Ana de Armas shimmered like the ocean under moonlight in a sprawling skirt of midnight blue sequins.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ana de Armas, and Amy Poehler. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Other dresses used sparkle as a texture or print: There was slinky chainmail on Saoirse Ronan, dueling jewel patterns on Naomi Watts, sequin and pearl-bead pinstripes on Christina Applegate, and meticulously distributed rhinestones on Ellen DeGeneres.

Saoirse Ronan, Naomi Watts, Christina Applegate, and Ellen DeGeneres. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.



Amid all the sumptuous sequins and solids, a few graphic designs stood out. The Act’s Joey King wore an outfit unlike any other on the red carpet—an organic, sculptural sea slug of a dress. Kaitlyn Dever was awash in loads of a gorgeous, stained-glass Valentino print. Shailene Woodley went retro in an op-art print and built-in pendant.

Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, and Shailene Woodley. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, and VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images.

In sugar-sweet ruffles, bows, and lace, Bel Powley and Kirsten Dunst embraced the aggressively feminine. Gwyneth Paltrow did something a little less one-note with her floofy prairie dress—the lingerie boning and drab color offset its treacle.

Bel Powley, Kirsten Dunst, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Juicy spring colors suited Michelle Williams, in melon and what looked like an iris in bloom; Dolemite Is My Name’s Da’Vine Joy Randolph in a magnificent swath of fuchsia; and The Politician’s Zoey Deutch, in a sunflower yellow one-piece.

Michelle Williams, Zoey Deutch, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Photos by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.

Sophie Turner was the queen of sophisticated asymmetry, in a chic mélange of textures and shapes. Gillian Anderson and Reese Witherspoon joined her in well-tailored white gowns.

Sophie Turner, Gillian Anderson, and Reese Witherspoon Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Only Billy Porter, in an open jacket and collar, could make his zip-off feathered train—carried down the red carpet by assistants—look casual. “This is not a sitting outfit. This is a standing outfit,” he told E! in a pre-show interview. The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman had a better shot of sitting through the awards show in her feathers, which were arrayed in sunset colors in a simple silhouette.

Billy Porter and Karen Pittman. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Fleabag “hot priest” Andrew Scott shed his vestments for a heavenly ivory tuxedo jacket, matched by the ivory buttons on his shirt. It’s the details that count! See also: Bong Joon-ho, whose clever double-layer jacket you’d miss if you didn’t look closely. Eddie Murphy dressed down a flamboyant velvet-and-satin jacket with a turtleneck—or did he dress up the turtleneck with the jacket? Either way, it was a blessed meeting in the middle. Succession’s Nicholas Braun cleaned up nice, and found his color, in a dusky cerulean tux.

Andrew Scott, Bong Joon-ho, Eddie Murphy, and Nicholas Braun. Photos by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

The other best suits of the night were patterned: Karamo Brown’s double-breasted brocade, which was uncharacteristically understated for him; Kate McKinnon’s sparkling florals; and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s heavily adorned Ralph & Russo lace, which had the look, from afar, of a Chanel boucle suit.

Karamo Brown, Kate McKinnon, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Photos by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images.