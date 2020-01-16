A digital hanging luggage scale by Etekcity. Etekcity

Why you don’t have this yet: You didn’t realize there was such a simple way to avoid those nail biting moments eyeing the scale at check-in.

Why you want this: As flying becomes more and more expensive with fewer and fewer amenities, there is no greater indignity than being hit with a $50 fee because your luggage is a pound or two overweight. While there are some household hacks (like weighing yourself while holding your suitcase), for under $10, you can spare yourself the hassle and mental math.

What the experts say: Jada Wong at Business Insider writes that she bought the Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale in preparation for a long trip to Australia: “It saved me from having to pay $80 in overweight baggage fees on that trip alone, and three years later, it’s done the same when I went to Greece, Iceland, Amsterdam, Costa Rica, the Maldives, and more.”

Wong adds that the negligible weight of the scale (under five ounces) means that you can bring it in on your trip and ensure that your baggage doesn’t become overweight with added souvenirs.

What the people say: Possesses useful features. (“Researched a few options and am really satisfied with the purchase. The option to weigh in metric or standard is great for ensuring that I am within the standards for any carrier or location … The way that you attach the luggage is easy to use and allows for flexibility. Other models with a metal hook can get awkward on some suitcases.”)

Weighs accurately. (“Considering the price I wondered if this would work, but it does work simply and correctly, and the airline weights for my luggage were within 1 lb. of what this little scale said.”)

The Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale is now $8, or 24 percent off the regular price.