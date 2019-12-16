Help! My Husband Is Obsessed With Popping My Pimples.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by VladimirFLoyd/iStock/Getty Images Plus and Prostock-Studio/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg: Morning, everyone! Let’s chat.

Q. For my own good? I’m 31, and I’ve been with my husband for eight years. I always had the occasional zit, but for some reason, over the past three years, my skin has gotten a bit worse. Every few weeks I get a horrific pimple, and I have a few spots of acne on my neck. I still think I have overall good skin, and my best friends tell me they haven’t noticed a change at all. I’ve seen multiple dermatologists, always wash my face thoroughly, use prescription acne medication twice a day, and get the occasional facial. I view the acne as a minor annoyance that I’ve done the best I can with, and I’m really not too bothered.

The issue is that my husband is obsessed with my skin problems. Every time I get a pimple, he insists on popping it for me, even though I find it painful and unnecessary. He comments on my skin constantly, always saying it is “for my own good.” He acts like the fact that I am not overly bothered by my acne indicates that I don’t care for myself properly, that I am unclean, and that I don’t care if I later have acne scars. I find myself dreading when he looks at my face because it leads to his comments on how he needs to pop my pimples for my own good. If I resist and beg—often I SCREAM—that I don’t want him to pop my pimple, he gets angry and acts like I’m just “not caring for myself.”

He is otherwise a great husband! What do I do to make him back off and not touch or comment on my skin?

A: This is way past the point where you could find a fun, low-impact compromise like those little clear overnight acne patches. You say you often have to “resist and beg” your husband not to forcibly press your skin, sometimes to the point of screaming, and you wrote scream in all caps—and his response, when you beg and plead and scream and turn away from him, is to get angry. That’s a pretty significant red flag. I also don’t want to get too lost in the weeds of best dermatological practices here, because even if popping whiteheads were the absolute best thing you could do for your skin, it would still be horrible that your husband forced you to let him do it. But it’s not “for your own good,” and you’re not harming yourself or setting yourself up for future scarring. There’s nothing sanitary or helpful about grabbing someone and squeezing their zits; his attempt to justify his terrifying, creepy behavior by claiming it’s “good for you” is total bullshit.

That’s why I don’t recommend, say, that you bring him along to the dermatologist with you, or try to explain the theoretical underpinnings of your skin care routine. If seeing his partner screaming and flinching isn’t enough to get him to take his hands off of you, then no explanation will suffice. I think part of you feels like you have to downplay this because it’s “just” about acne, but it’s actually about the pretty basic, fundamental principles of physical safety, bodily autonomy, and trusting that your partner will listen when you say “Don’t touch me.”

Physically separate yourself from him. Stay with a friend or family member you trust. Talk to the people you love about what your husband’s been doing to you. I don’t think anyone who cares about you is going to hear “My husband grabs me and pokes at my skin while I scream for him to stop” and think you should go back and try to explain to him why he shouldn’t do that. He hurts you, then gets angry with you for asking him to stop. I don’t care how great a husband he is the rest of the time because nothing can make up for that lack of safety. He’s not confused or misguided. He hears you screaming, watches you try to twist away, and keeps hurting you. You cannot trust him.

Q. Is it tacky to suggest gift options? I am planning a small party for friends for my daughter’s second birthday. We really don’t need more random toys in our house. However, I know from experience that saying “No gifts, please” or “Your presence only, no presents” doesn’t work at all. Would it be rude to put some sort of variation of “Gifts are not necessary—we just want to see you! (But if you would like to bring something, we are buying [this kitchen] for her and would appreciate any accessories for it!)” to give people options of small, easy presents to buy? I know traditional etiquette says no, but I’m wondering if that advice is changing at all. It’s annoying to have to return a lot of unneeded presents, even though I appreciate the gesture.

A: I’m sorry that saying “No gifts, please” hasn’t worked in the past, but I think the solution you propose is a little confusing, rather than “tacky.” Saying “Please don’t bring any gifts” in one sentence and “But since I know you won’t listen to that, I hope you’ll instead listen to my list of what gifts we would like” is likely to come across as muddled. My inclination would be to say something like “No gifts, please—we mean it! If you show up with a present, you’re going home with it. We love you, but we don’t have room for any more toys,” and then smilingly but firmly stick to that commitment. But I’m open to hearing from other parents of small children, and I understand that it might feel uncomfortable in the moment to actually refuse to accept a gift from a well-meaning friend’s hand.

I suppose one alternative would be to say that any unwanted gifts will be donated to a local day care center or children’s charity. That doesn’t really solve the initial problem, but it’s at least less of a hassle than trying to return them all to whatever store they came from.

Q. Racist boyfriend? I am a 24-year-old woman and have recently started dating a male friend of mine, “Dan.” Things were going well until he made the comment that he isn’t attracted to black women and would never date one. I am white, and he is black. If I had heard this comment from a white man, I would have immediately ended the relationship, assuming I’m dealing with a complete racist. However, I don’t know how to respond to this because I know he has had his own struggles with his blackness and has embraced it more as he’s gotten older. Should I say something to him about this comment? It made me so uncomfortable.

A: Yes, you should talk to him about it. It’s still racist! Writer Moya Bailey coined the term misogynoir to name the particular confluence of racism and misogyny black women experience, and your boyfriend’s own blackness doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of perpetuating it. Whatever struggles he’s experienced in his own life neither explain nor justify making a spontaneous, unprompted announcement about how little he values black women as romantic prospects. It’s especially jarring and cruel because he’s already dating you; no one was asking him to date a black woman or come up with a blanket dating policy. Take what he said seriously. Don’t pretend that it was anything other than racist and sexist, and don’t just sweep it under the rug.

Q. Gassy at work: Everyone farts—I know this. And usually the common etiquette is to ignore it and continue on with your day. However, I have been having gastrointestinal issues (awaiting diagnosis) for the past few days. The smell is very noticeable, unpredictable, and distracting even for me. I can try to go to the bathroom or step outside, but I don’t always know when I need to step away. I work in an office in close quarters. We’re also “scent-free,” and I’m not even sure a spray would help. I’m mortified. Should I apologize? Would that make it worse? It’s embarrassing. I don’t think I’m exaggerating or overly worried about how this may affect others. I could try to work from home, but since I don’t yet have a diagnosis, I’m not sure what I could tell my boss or HR. I’m also worried about holiday events coming up.

A: In the short term, I think it’s fine to RSVP “not attending” to any holiday events that you don’t think you’ll be able to attend comfortably because you’ll be so anxious and self-conscious. I don’t know if you’ve talked to your doctor about short-term use of over-the-counter remedies like Pepto-Bismol or Imodium and whether they’d be safe for you, but if you haven’t already, please do so; you may find that goes a long way while you await your diagnosis. There’s also, I’m pretty sure, odor-filtering underwear that’s marketed specifically toward people who suffer from gastrointestinal ailments; I know a lot of the marketing around them is pretty goofy, but it addresses a real problem and you’re not the only one.

I wonder if you could at least float the idea of working from home with your boss and HR before your diagnosis. You don’t say much about your relationship with your boss, but if they’re generally reasonable and concerned about your well-being, I think there’s a good chance they’d be open to the possibility, especially if you let them know you’re awaiting a diagnosis. You don’t have to go into detail about your symptoms. Just say you’re experiencing gastrointestinal distress, and it’s easier for you to be at home.

I’m open to hearing more from others here! Any thoughts about how the letter writer can best look out for themselves?

Q. Re: Is it tacky to suggest gift options? In your response you suggest saying “No gifts, please—we mean it! If you show up with a present, you’re going home with it. We love you, but we don’t have room for any more toys” and that the letter writer “smilingly but firmly stick to that commitment.” Yes, because a 2-year-old who sees people arrive with gifts on her birthday will be completely reasonable and not crushed and tantrum-prone when Mom and Dad don’t let her open or keep them.

A: I think it’s possible to intercept gifts at the door before the kid sees them! And without sounding totally indifferent to the plight of a parent having to navigate a toddler meltdown, I don’t think the parents in question have to make tantrum avoidance their only or highest priority here. There will be plenty of ways to distract and celebrate a 2-year-old at a party. I’m not suggesting the letter writer lets everyone hand over a gift and then plucks it out of their child’s hand.

Q. Christmas gift for boss: I work in a small office, about 15 people. As usual, someone just requested everyone contribute $10 to purchase our boss a Christmas gift. I’m against this and said I wouldn’t be contributing. The problem is that I’m the only one not contributing! I like her fine—we’re friendly but not friends. I am just against the whole giving-gifts-to-the-boss idea in general. Should I cave? She will know because I will be the only one not signing the card and doing the group presentation.

A: A group presentation? Your colleagues don’t just buy a present for your boss, but they have to deliver a presentation about it? That strikes me as pretty ridiculous, and I agree with you that presents ought to flow downward, not upward, at work. You say you and your boss are otherwise friendly, and it doesn’t sound like you’re being harassed about this by your colleagues, so I definitely think you should sit this one out—and hopefully next year some of your co-workers will join you.

Q. Is it my place? I am the only straight person in my immediate family. Dad’s gay, Mom’s bi, and my brother is in the closet. I am, as far as I know, the only one aware of this. Is it my place to try and talk him into coming out, at least to family and loved ones? I feel like the answer is no, but I keep struggling with this, so I thought I’d solicit some external advice. I just worry about him. He has to keep so much of himself secret, and that has bothered me more recently. I just don’t understand why he’s reluctant. For years he said that he would come out when he was sure, when he was ready, and when he had a boyfriend to give him a reason to talk to our parents about his sex life. All those things came and went, and he still won’t talk—we’re in our 30s and he still pretends to our parents he dates women. I don’t want to hassle him anymore, but I think he maybe needs to talk to a professional about why he won’t come out. It seems like there are a few external factors against him telling our parents, at least.

A: I’ve taken a pretty strong stance in this column about not telling a relative or friend you think it’s time for them to come out, but this strikes me as a somewhat nuanced situation, so I want to talk about what options I think are available to you. He’s raised the issue with you before, so it’s not as if you’re making assumptions or drawing conclusions on your own. You say you don’t want to “hassle him anymore,” so if you’ve spent the past few hours encouraging him to come out already, I think you should probably accept that he’s considered your advice and decided against it. If you’re just worried about pressure in general, or if it’s been a long time since you last recommended coming out, I think you can bring it back up and ask if there’s anything you could do that would make coming out easier for him—stressing, of course, that you wouldn’t do anything he didn’t ask you to do. If he seems at all receptive, you can ask him what he’s most afraid of when it comes to telling your parents, or ask if he has any friends/therapists/exes he’s out to now. If he’s totally nonresponsive, I agree that you’ll have to back off and resign yourself to letting him make what seems to you like a big mistake. But you do have reason to at least inquire right now without worrying that you’re being nosy or overbearing.

Q. Conscientious tipper: I am wondering if you can help me figure out the best way to do holiday tipping. I recently moved halfway across the country, from New England to the South, to start my Ph.D. in philosophy. Ever since I can remember, my parents would tip people during the holidays. They would tip people more than normal (they are already generous tippers, which they instilled in me!) and tip people who usually were not tipped (think newspaper delivery person, plow guy). Even during the years that my dad was out of work, we always made this part of the holidays.

I grew up with family from elsewhere in the South not-so-jokingly turning their nose up at so-called carpetbaggers, and so I’ve tried very hard to be involved in my community. And even though I am living on a grad student stipend, I recognize the many ways in which I have a lot of privilege and feel a strong sense of obligation to find ways to give back, both directly and through organizations.

I live in a pretty nice apartment complex, and as part of our rent, we get … I guess what you would call valet trash pickup: We put our trash cans, bags tied, outside our door by 8, and it’s picked up that same evening. I use it three to four days a week, if that makes a difference. There is usually a group of three or four people who come pick up the trash for my building. I’ve seen them around when I’m out walking the dog but never really interact with them. Would it be weird to tape (in an envelope) some cash onto my door with a note on it saying who and what it is for? If I do that, should I tip in small bills so it’s easier to split it up between them? I’m wondering whether this could be taken as rude or weird by the people to whom I’d be giving the money. I don’t much care if my neighbors think I’m weird, but I don’t want to give the impression that I think these workers are poor or that I am looking down my nose at them because they take away trash.

So if I do tip them, what are the norms I should follow? Or is this just one of those New Englandy practices that don’t translate outside of New England?

A: You are overthinking this! (Also, for whatever it’s worth, I do think it’s pretty standard, or supposed to be, to offer a holiday tip to your newspaper delivery guy or the person who plows your street. So while I’m sure your parents were both generous and conscientious, what they did isn’t at all unheard-of.) First, start saying hello and being friendly when you see the trash collectors around your building; if you’re going to tip someone, you should also greet them. Tipping in small bills so they can split the money is a great idea, as is leaving a little envelope on the door with a brief, friendly note (maybe put it somewhere that would only be easy to spot if you were bending down to collect the trash, to minimize the odds that someone enterprising might walk by and grab it). I don’t think they’re likely to be offended, or that annual tipping of service providers is a New England–only phenomenon. Go ahead and leave the tip!

Q. Re: Is it tacky to suggest gift options? If you don’t want gifts for a 2-year-old, then don’t have a birthday party. The 2-year-old won’t know or care that she or he isn’t having a party! If you want to document a cake, have a cake with immediate family only. Then at 3 years old or 4 years old, you can worry about the toy issue, and it will feel different because the child will have actual opinions about the toys.

A: We got a few responses along these lines. A number of you feel like the family friends in question will actually be relieved not to attend a 2-year-old’s birthday party, especially since kids that age are still young enough that not having a party wouldn’t come as a surprise or disappointment. It’s an option worth considering!

Q. Re: Is it tacky to suggest gift options? My sister recently put into place a wonderful plan: She put on the invitations that in lieu of gifts, they were asking partygoers to bring diapers, which then would be donated to a local diaper fund for new parents. This let guests show up with something in hand, kept my sister from having more plastic toys than her house could fit, and made everyone feel good about making a difference. Some people still brought very small gifts, but everyone brought diapers, and the local diaper bank will be thrilled!

A: That’s a lovely idea, and I think redirecting helpful impulses when your friends have already demonstrated they just can’t show up without something is the best possible option. Thanks for this!

