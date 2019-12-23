Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Halfdark/Getty Images Plus.

On a recent episode of How To!, Charles Duhigg helps a very forgetful listener by bringing in a bona fide “memory athlete,” Joshua Foer. In 2006, Foer won the USA Memory Championship, which involves memorizing names, faces, numbers, and other bits of information in a series of challenges. On the show, Foer shared some memory tips for everyday life.

Charles Duhigg: Our first rule involves an old-school technique called building a memory palace. Constructing a memory palace used to be something that, a few hundred years ago, nearly everyone knew how to do, because paper was scarce and information was mostly delivered orally. And so everyone had to remember lots and lots of things every day.

Joshua Foer: So a memory palace is a building that exists only in your imagination. If you are given a long list of information you have to remember, you would visualize each of the items on that list of information in a different room of your house and walk through your house and try and picture those things in those rooms. And you’d try and picture them with as much color, as much humor, as much emotional resonance as you can possibly shove into them. Then when it comes time to recall that information, you would just walk back through that house in your mind’s eye.

And you would find that because you had created visual images and attached them to a space, they’re actually still there in your mind’s eye, and they’re sticky. But what’s interesting about this, and the reason that it captivated me, is that you’re not actually training your memory. What you’re training is your ability to create wild, funny, weird, strange, in some cases raunchy images as quickly as you can in your mind’s eye. And if you do that, your memory takes care of itself.

Duhigg: OK, so if I was trying to do this—let’s say I had a shopping list. I want to remember the shopping list. The first item on my shopping list is milk. I need to get milk because my kids always want milk. So I’m going to put milk right in front of the door of my house. I’m picturing it in front of the door of my house.

Foer: OK, but hold on for a second—because what you want to do is make a really memorable image of milk. You want to picture, like, somebody pouring milk over your head. And imagine what they would feel like—the cold dairy dripping down your body. What it would smell like as the milk was being poured over your head. The more color you can put into that image, the more associations you can make there, the more likely it is you’ll be able to pull that memory back out and have it tied to your front door.

Duhigg: OK. So I’m standing in front of my door in my head. There is someone pouring milk over my head. It’s cold, and I feel terrible because apparently I did something wrong to cause those people to pour milk over my head, and there’s like a puddle forming on the ground in front of me, and the puddle’s getting on the mat, and I hate that because I always have to wash the mat, and it makes me crazy—

Foer: You’re going to remember this for the rest of your life.

Duhigg: I guess so!

Foer: When our mind can see something that novel and strange and weird, it makes an impression. And by the way, what’s interesting is this goes back 2,000-plus years to some of the earliest memory treatises written in classical Latin. They talk about this, like, “make your images weird.” That’s what will make them memorable. I completely ruined my subconscious for the sake of this memory competition by envisioning my poor bubbe, my grandmother, having to be in all sorts of crazy positions. But this, it also goes back to the ancients. They said, hey, if you want to make something memorable, make it sexy, make it raunchy, make it lewd, make it unforgettable.

