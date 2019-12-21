Why you don’t have this yet: You keep thinking you’ll dig out that old pedometer you bought in the ‘90s.
Why you want this: Reviewers agree that the Fitbit Versa 2, a combination smartwatch-fitness tracker, is a great option for a basic model. If you’re looking for a tracker specifically for intensive athletic training, this option lacks built-in GPS, but otherwise it performs all the necessary fitness tracking and phone tasks.
What the experts say: TechRadar writes: “With the Versa 2, Fitbit proves that less is more. The fitness brand has taken everything that made the original a compelling budget smartwatch, improves on those features, adds a somewhat fiddly voice assistant, and spits out a near-perfect fitness tracker that comes with some smartwatch perks.”
What the people say: It optimizes the features that matter. (“I actually have an Apple Watch and prefer to wear the Fitbit because I think Fitbit really nailed the features that are important to me - fitness, battery life, sleep tracking, messages on wrist. Everything else I can handle on my phone but it is nice that the features I care about are done so well on this watch. Also, it is really comfortable to wear. I never take it off.”)
The device is well-designed. (“I love the size, the style, visibility of the stats I want to check on several times a day, the choice of faces and colors, the choices and prices of the bands, and I love the price!”)
The Fitbit Versa 2 is currently $130, or 35 percent off the normal price.
