Dear Prudence,

I’m a woman in my early 30s. My housemate is a man in his mid-20s. We became friends through work this year and decided to become housemates. It was a good personality fit and an economic benefit for us both. We have separate bedrooms and a shared living space. It’s pretty plum in every way, except that he seems to think I’m his girlfriend. A few weeks after moving in together, we had a couple of drinks, and he dropped some hints that he was attracted to me. I find him attractive too, we were both a little tipsy, and we wound up making out on the couch. (I know, I know!) It was fun and, I thought, casual and harmless. Nothing much changed between us afterward, although we became a bit more touchy-feely. Otherwise things went on like they had before, we never discussed the encounter, and we haven’t had sex.

But I’ve started noticing him saying things like “I’d always hoped I’d meet someone like you” and “I’m not very good at this—I don’t have a lot of experience in relationships.” Then he also mentioned feeling jealous about other men in my life (at work, etc.). He made a joke once about “having to fight these other guys off.” I had been fine with our slightly increased physical closeness, but this made me uneasy. Then I overheard his family members refer to me as his “girlfriend.” Now my feet are very, very cold.

How can I tactfully break it to him that I don’t actually want to be “in a relationship” with him? I really, really don’t want to hurt him. I’m just not looking for a partner in him either.

—Don’t Want to Date My Roommate

You’re going to hurt him, so go ahead and take the hope that you can somehow get through this without hurting him off the table. This could have been largely prevented had either of you decided to have even a brief, clarifying conversation in the days after your makeout session about what you wanted and expected from each other. Clarity is your primary goal here. You can be kind while you clarify, and you can apologize for your part in avoiding this conversation—a conversation he’s avoided too, and you’re not solely responsible for his assumptions—but all you owe him is an honest account of what you want from him. If that means the two of you decide you can no longer live together, then as emotionally difficult and logistically challenging as it might be, it’s probably for the best.

Dear Prudence,

I got married this October to the man I’ve been with since my mid-20s. We are now in our late 30s. I don’t doubt my decision to marry at all, but I fear for the future. I always wanted to become a mother, and for the past couple of years, my husband and I have mostly fought over this question. He has a point: I am drowning in student debt, I don’t have hopes of a high-paying job, and raising kids in these times means forever shrinking portions of a pie. But I’m smart, in a pretty good mental state, and we love each other.

The truth is he just doesn’t feel the same pull toward parenthood that I do, though he claims he “wants” it. With the serious doubts he feels and without a true emotional draw, I am scared that he will run out the clock unconsciously, and while I want to enjoy the honeymoon period, I also want to shout that he should take my fertility concerns more seriously. Feeling powerless means not feeling sexy. And I want to feel sexy. You advise a lot of families without significant means, so what do you say to this dilemma?

—Concerned About Children

I don’t think having children is solely the provenance of the rich. Yes, it’s important to have serious discussions about debt and financial management with your partner before getting pregnant, but I’m morally opposed to the idea that only wealthy people ought to reproduce. People in debt and people without high-paying jobs have had children for countless generations and figured out ways to make it work.

I think your fear that your husband is trying to wait you out is deeply justified, and I hope you take that fear seriously. Don’t put this question off until after your “honeymoon period.” Figure out right now just how important having kids is to you. Would you be willing to pursue this even if you knew your husband wouldn’t join you? And if so, how can you start preparing yourself now to raise and support kids without a partner? Ask your husband to walk you through what he means when he says he “wants” kids, because his financial qualms sound to me like a cover for the fact that he doesn’t. I may be wrong—it’s possible that he really is interested and these concerns aren’t just an attempt to put you off. But he needs to be able to articulate his positive desires and plans for dealing with the roadblocks that might make parenting difficult, not just repeatedly list the problems you both already know you face.

Dear Prudence,

My husband and son share the same name. Many people think this is odd, but I think it’s adorable. We called my son Baby XYZ for a while in order to distinguish him from his father, XYZ.

As my son has gotten older, I’ve started to transition from calling him Baby XYZ to Lil XYZ. However, I’m worried this could be bad for his self-esteem. Should I stop? I am starting to worry that my son will not be able to see himself as a responsible individual if we continue to modify his name.

—Mother of Junior

I don’t think you necessarily have to worry you’ll irreversibly damage your son’s self-esteem by naming him after his father, but I do think it’s wise to come up with a less diminutive nickname. Your kid deserves a version of his name in his own right. I understand you’re motivated by affection and by a desire to foster a particular sort of cross-identification between your son and his father, which is fine, but I think it’s a good idea to find a variation on the nickname that’s all your son’s, and not just a juniorized version of his father’s name.

Dear Prudence,

A good friend of mine has quietly stopped paying me back for relatively small purchases, things like movie tickets. I’ve been poor most of my life and have only very recently started making the same kind of money she does. I know she has a family to support, and she and her husband both work full time. I don’t want to be a jerk who confronts their friends and demands they account for every last cent. I’m also generally conflict-averse, which is why I haven’t brought it up before.

On the other hand, $20 is still a lot of money for me. I can usually absorb the cost, but it’s not always easy, and it’s frustrating and hurtful when she says she’ll pay me back and then doesn’t. Recently I asked if she would get food for me before an event we were both going to and said I’d happily pay her back or we could call it even on something I’d bought for her at her request. Not only did she not do it at all, but she didn’t acknowledge that she still owed me for the other purchase. She has since made purchases in the same price range, or less, that I am expected to pay her back for, rather than even going, “How about I pay for this and we call it even on you paying for that?”

Is there a way to approach her about this without coming off as a petty asshole? Or should I just let it go and accept that sometimes you just spend money on your friends without any expectation of return?

—Nickel and Dimed

I think your definition of “petty asshole” is skewed. Even if we were to extend to your friend the most generous reading imaginable and guess that she and her husband have fallen on hard times, it’s not OK to respond to a reduced household budget by promising to pay your friends back for dinners out and then pretending to forget. This also does not fall under the umbrella of helping your friends out in a non-scorekeeping way. Her behavior is unkind, unnecessary, and insensitive.

You’re probably not going to see any of the money back that you spent on her, but you can stop buying things for her from now on. And I think you should at least ask her to pay you back when you tell her you can’t front her money anymore, and give her the opportunity to apologize to you and possibly provide more context. It’s not petty to ask her to remember her word, nor is it petty to say you won’t be able to cover her expenses from now on.

Dear Prudence,

My partner and I are extremely communicative, and we are always looking to improve in our relationship. It’s relatively new, and while we have faced several challenges, we are dedicated to learning as much as we can together. I am noticing that, due to his codependent tendencies, he likes to run all decisions past me for approval. This includes plans for the day, meal options, and things as simple as which bench to sit on for lunch. I am more independent, and while I too value a second opinion, I am finding myself increasingly overwhelmed with decision fatigue. I also have a parent who puts off decision making, so my tolerance for having to approve (seemingly) all choices is already pretty low. Clearly, the first level of addressing this is definitely to have a conversation between us about how his tendency for checking in is affecting me, but what would you recommend for cutting down on decision fatigue in relationships?

—Tired of Deciding

One obvious resource would be to ask your partner how he made decisions about what bench to sit on or what to do for the day before he met you. Hopefully the answer isn’t merely “I used to ask a lot of different people what to do throughout the day,” and he has a healthy awareness of what his alternatives are. You can also make it clear that you’re not looking to be his day planner, and he needs to respect that you’re going to decline when he asks you to approve plans that don’t require your input. It’s possible to decline without being rude or dismissive or insensitive to any mental health issue or executive function disorder may be at play. It’s also possible that none of those issues is at play, and he just has a relatively high interest in approval. But you can respect whatever anxiety or compulsion may be motivating these constant questions without agreeing to answer all of them for him.

There’s a lot of therapy speak in your letter, so I’m guessing that you’ve both spent plenty of time seeing various counselors. Which is great! But one pitfall I’ve sometimes noticed affecting the highly therapized is that if they are able to justify or contextualize a particular behavior in someone else, they begin to act as if this behavior is a necessary, intrinsic, nonnegotiable aspect of that person’s character. But negotiating with this habit is important and valuable, and it’s really the only way you can cut down on “decision fatigue” for yourself. I don’t want to offer you a couple of breathing techniques so you can keep your composure while still agreeing to make the bulk of your partner’s decisions for the day. I want you to be clear when you’re happy to decide where to go for dinner together (because some of these decisions should be shared) and when you need him to make his own decisions and keep his own counsel.

Dear Prudence,

I am part of a small arts group where everyone is friends with everyone else. I’ve found this support really helpful, as I’m in a long-distance, committed relationship. The problem is that one of these friends has been texting and calling me a lot more than the others. This was fine at first, when many of those calls were related to projects the group was working on. Some of the questions they asked were personal, and I answered some that I felt comfortable with, while I either gave brief answers to or redirected the others. Recently some of these interactions have become more flirtatious. I think this person has a romantic interest in me, despite having met my partner. While it’s flattering, I am committed to my partner and not interested in this friend. I’m worried I may have led them on by being more open with personal information than I should have early on. I’m now more careful, but I’m having a tough time maintaining boundaries here. I need to maintain at least a professional friendship with this person, but I also need to set some limits without embarrassing or offending this (easily offended) friend.

I am planning to pull away from the group a bit while I do this. Do you recommend I tell at least one other member of the group the reason I am temporarily stepping away? Do you have any advice on the boundaries I should set and how I can effectively but kindly set them?

—Unrequited Friend Crush

You are slightly overthinking this. You’re free to “pull away” from this group for as long as you like, but you certainly don’t have to. Hopefully nobody else in this group would feel it incumbent upon you to briefly disappear in order to manage the easily ruffled feathers of someone who doesn’t know how to handle rejection.

I hope you know, too, that it’s nonsensical to blame yourself for someone else’s romantic interest just because they once asked you a series of personal questions and you answered them. You have been upfront about being in a committed relationship. You have not flirted with this person. They started flirting with you, and that’s not a decision you’re responsible for. All you have to do is say that you don’t want to answer any more personal questions and that you’re no longer comfortable with the tone this person’s been taking with you, and ask them to stop. It’s possible to say so politely and respectfully, without making a whole production out of “I can’t believe you’ve been hitting on me.” It’s much better to be straightforward than to suddenly stop responding to their texts or to disappear from group activities and hope they pick up on the hint. “I’m not comfortable with this. Please stop” is not a friendship-ending demand.

