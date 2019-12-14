My Cheating Ex Wants to Come Over for Christmas

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Choreograph/iStock/Getty Images Plus, wdstock/iStock/Getty Images Plus, and Amos Morgan/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Dear Prudence,

In the past three years, my husband had an affair, got his mistress pregnant, and left to be with her. She ended up having a stillbirth. I tried to keep a stiff upper lip, since my husband and I have two girls together. “Jack” was a co-worker and friend who ended up being my safe place to fall. He made me feel wanted and loved. My ex tried to delay signing the divorce papers because his new relationship was on the rocks and he “wanted to come home.” If not for Jack, I might have been enough of a doormat to let him. Jack and I got married nine months ago. My ex did not take the news well, and I hadn’t told him I was seeing anyone until we got engaged. He made some ugly accusations about me in front of the girls and showed up twice at my office wanting to “talk” to Jack and me. We went to mediation. Things have since smoothed over, but my ex has asked me to let him come over for Christmas, “for the girls.” He and his family got the girls for all of Thanksgiving. Jack and I have both of our families coming over the day after Christmas. I really want to have a Christmas with just Jack, the girls, and me. The last three Christmases were horrible.

Jack doesn’t want my ex here. He says it is a controlling tactic. I just don’t want to risk having a horrible co-parenting relationship. When my ex left, our youngest started sleepwalking. When the baby was stillborn, my oldest told her school counselor that she was afraid she killed the baby with her “bad thoughts” that her father would have to come back. The girls love Jack but feel guilty about it. I feel like a horrible mom. I have never said a bad word about my ex to the girls. All I want to be is selfish.

—No Ex for the Holidays

It is not only reasonable but imperative that you do not invite Jack over for Christmas.

If you need to go back to mediation or to hammer out a custody agreement that’s crystal clear who gets the children on which days, please do so. But if you already have the holidays delineated in your current agreement, and he’s simply trying to see if he can push you around, just say no. Have Jack present with you if you feel like you need additional moral support when you make that phone call or send that text. But I don’t think holding this boundary is going to be the deciding factor in whether you and your ex are able to develop a civil co-parenting relationship. Giving into his demands won’t make your relationship better, because he’s demonstrated that he’s not the kind of person who, once he gets what he wants, expresses gratitude and stops asking for things. He’s out for as much as he can get, and he’ll use whatever tactics he deems necessary in order to achieve them. Don’t let him bulldoze his way into your holiday, and reach out for support wherever you can so that you don’t feel like you’re standing up to him all by yourself.

It’s not selfish to host a separate holiday celebration from your ex. He has not yet demonstrated that he’s capable of putting aside his desires for the sake of your kids, and it’s reasonable to maintain a strict boundary until he can. And I hope, if you haven’t already, you can set up a therapy appointment so you can process your unmerited feelings of guilt and worthlessness with someone patient, professional, and compassionate.

Dear Prudence,

I secretly get upset when I learn when a friend or acquaintance changes their pronouns—but only when someone goes from “she” to “they.” I don’t like this about myself. I don’t feel this way about any other pronoun changes, and when someone comes out as a trans woman, I feel excited. I’ve previously tried to manage this weird internal response by imagining myself as a teammate on a middle school dodgeball team. I imagine that I love being part of the team, but then I find out that some of my teammates don’t feel the same. Some of them were forced to join by their parents, some wanted to play for another team, and others would rather skip gym entirely.

I have previously identified as a cisgender woman, although I have started to wonder if that’s actually accurate. While I have always been fairly feminine, I feel a strange sense of alienation from other cis women because they sometimes don’t think about gender at all, and I think about it all the time. Why do I still feel challenged by “teammates” leaving my “team”? Am I feeling this way because I am also nonbinary and I am scared? Or do I simply fail to understand cisgender identity?

—Resenting Friends

First, the good news: It sounds like you have a secure handle on keeping this internal sense of irritation and resentment internal, so you don’t have to beat yourself up too much for having prickly, uncomfortable feelings about other people, as long as you’re treating everyone with kindness and respect. I can see how the dodgeball analogy has been helpful to you, although I think there are points at which the comparison falls apart. Would your friends who have switched from “she” to “they” describe their experience as “leaving the team”? Or are there ways in which they remain committed to the same projects, in solidarity with the same people, part of a broad yet tightknit community that includes but is not restricted to women? Maybe you’ve lost touch with some of your nonbinary friends you once viewed as women, and it’s as straightforward as a fear that anyone who goes from “she” to “they” is going to stop taking your calls.

I also don’t think the only explanation for why you feel a sense of loss only around one particular identity has to be that you’re nonbinary and it scares you. Right now your unstated fear seems to be that the only people who think meaningfully about their identity are trans and/or nonbinary, that whatever connection you might once have felt with other cis women is slipping away, and that the only way to stem the tide is to consider “leaving the team” yourself—a decision you don’t sound at all eager to make right now. It’s also not uncommon for cis women at times to feel alienated from other cis women. (Statistically, it’s improbable that you’re going to feel a sense of kinship with all of them.) But there are women, cis and trans alike, who have thought a great deal about their gender identity and what it means for themselves and their communities. Seek these women out. That could mean looking for authors and artists (Joan Nestle, Jewelle Gomez, and Minnie Bruce Pratt come to mind) who’ve worked on the subject, or making new friends, or asking (context-appropriate) questions of the friends you already have. You might derive deep meaning and pleasure from exploring lesbian femme identity, either for yourself or as a general concept. There are ways to investigate and address these painful internal responses that remain thoughtful, respectful, and kind. Your responsibility is not to stamp them out or decide you need to come out in order to justify them. You may someday decide to come out, but that’s not a given—just an option.

Dear Prudence,

My father recently had a spinal cord injury and is currently mostly paralyzed from the neck down. He is still in the hospital and cannot eat or drink. I don’t know what to get him for Christmas. He was hard to shop for before and doesn’t really like many things. He can’t really talk, but he still wouldn’t have ideas for gifts if he could. I want to help cheer him up, but I don’t know how.

—Gift Ideas

I imagine that right now the things your father needs the most from his family members are time, attention, care, and help advocating for himself with his medical team. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still get him a Christmas present, but I hope you can take some of the pressure off of yourself to figure out the perfect gift. I’d encourage you to run any ideas past your other parent, if he or she is in the picture, and/or your father’s nursing team, to make sure you’re not breaking any rules or getting him something that might accidentally impede his recovery. Has anyone been able to establish a form of communicating with your father, even a rudimentary one? I know he’s not able to speak much at present, but if it’s at all possible to check in with him, I think you should, and to whatever extent you can, involve him in the decision-making process.

If he’s staying in the hospital long term, anything that makes his bed warmer and more comfortable would likely be welcome—hospital pillows can be flat and scratchy, and you might want to buy him a more comfortable one with a higher-quality pillowcase. Extra blankets (including low-voltage or nonburning electric blankets) might be welcome, as might compression socks or hand lotion, since hospital environments are often pretty dry. You can make a playlist of his favorite music so he has something to listen to besides incessant beeps from various monitors. Good luck!

My husband has tried even harder in his attempts to touch me as I keep putting distance between us. I know he just wants me to feel turned on/relaxed/safe when he initiates sexual contact, but I often freeze and shut him down. When I realize I’m doing this, I fight the impulse to shove his hands away, but I still feel no pleasure in being touched. We talk about it and he is very supportive, but it’s hard, especially since physical intimacy is a large part of what makes him feel loved, desired, and secure. In the times where I relax enough and we do have sex—maybe once every one or two months—it’s absolutely amazing. I know that sex drives change and relationships change, but I would give anything to be able to have an uncomplicated, enjoyable sex life with my wonderful, sexy husband. Do you have any suggestions for coping with this?