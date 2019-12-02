Finish Your Thanksgiving Shopping Strong With These Impressive Cyber Monday Deals

Today, retailers finish out the flurry of post-Thanksgiving sales (and tempt you to shop during work hours) with a final push. Which means a new set of useful electronics and home items have been discounted! Take a look:
Bose SoundSport Wireless Sport Headphones
CNET writes: “The SoundSoundSport Wireless is a very comfortable in-ear wireless Bluetooth sports headphone that’s sweat-resistant and sounds great. The earphones fit securely in your ears thanks to winged tips. The headphone works decently as a headset for making cell-phone calls and has an auto-off feature to preserve battery life.”
Was $199, now 30 percent off.
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Food Grinder Attachment
Good Housekeeping says: “Not only is the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer an iconic design, it is an excellent and robust mixer.”
Was $539, now 55 percent off.
Google Home Mini
Tom’s Guide writes of the Google Home Mini: “Not only is it inexpensive, but it also outperforms the Echo Dot in audio quality and design.”
Was $49, now 61 percent off.
Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 9
Business Insider notes: “The 9290CC has one of the largest heads found on an electric shaver, allowing you to finish shaving a bit more quickly than with other electric razors. This Braun razor will work in wet or dry conditions, and you can use it with shaving foam or gel.”
Was $330, now 58 percent off.
Breville Joule Sous Vide
Business Insider named the Breville Joule as their top pick for a sous vide machine, citing its high-tech features, compact size, and excellent customer service.
Was $250, now 36 percent off.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2
Wired writes that with the second iteration of the Microsoft Surface, “you’re getting a down-to-earth laptop that, while quirky at times, serves as a solid, versatile computing device for a wide range of user types.”
Was $999, now 19 percent off.
Nespresso by De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker with Aerocinno Frother
A reviewer says: “Unreal! I had the previous Nespresso machine and this blows the other one away. A bit more for the cups, but so worth it. I would easily buy again and look forward to giving a few for Christmas. Rich, bold flavor and ease of use are easily the two best features.”
Was $313, now 68 percent off.
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.