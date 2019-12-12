Amazon

Why you want these: As Apple AirPods become increasingly popular, it’s useful to keep alternatives for truly wireless headphones in mind. Many reviewers agree that the Bose SoundSport headphones stay in place better than competitors, with tips that rest in the hollow of the ear rather than inserting into your canal. People also point to the sound quality of these headphones, with a full range and particularly excellent bass.

What the experts say: Adrienne So at Wired writes: “They fit securely and comfortably; they’re convenient and easy to use. And they sound so friggin’ good! I’ve written that sound quality might matter less with workout headphones, but when you can get it, you might as well enjoy it.”

What the people say: The fit is good. (“The buds are very comfortable for extended use periods, and stay in place far better than Apple or other buds I tried.”)

They have high-quality sound. (“The sound is incredible, the bass is clear and sounds better than some noise canceling speakers I’ve had in the past.”)

The Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones are now $169, or 30 percent off the normal price.