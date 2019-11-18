Abandon Your Pride and Relax With the Squatty Potty, Now on Sale

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Squatty Potty/Amazon and Emoji.

Why you want this: One of the most successful products to have premiered on Shark Tank, and certainly the most notorious, the Squatty Potty has been making the transition from an as-seen-on-tv novelty product to a respected wellness item. The toilet stool was designed to ease the defecation process, and there is an actual scientific explanation that backs this up. In a sitting or standing position, we have a muscle that pulls the rectum forward so that it kinks at a 90-degree angle to your colon. Squatting releases this muscle and creates a clear passageway in your digestive tract.

What the experts say: Women’s Health spoke to women’s health certified specialist Lori Mize, P.T., D.P.T., who said that squatting can help reduce straining, which is especially important for women, as strain can weaken the pelvic floor, leading to bowel control problems.

Time consulted with Dr. Peter Stanich, an assistant professor of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition, who conducted the first scientific study on Squatty Potties. The study found that using the Squatty Potty resulted in less straining in 90 percent of test subjects, and Stanich stated that this could also reduce the risk of problems like hemorrhoids.

What the people say: Relieves strain. (“Although the stance is a bit awkward to experience at first, the results are immediate. After finishing, my lower abdomen is SO much more relaxed than a bowel movement without the Squatty. There is NONE of the strain/tightness/cramping I usually feel in my lower abdomen.”

Fits seamlessly into the bathroom setup. (“This is a sturdy item which stays put when you utilize it, but after use fits snugly around the toilet so that it is never unsightly.”)

The Squatty Potty is now $17, or 30 percent off the normal price.