Black Friday deals have become an abstract concept, increasingly anticipating the official post-Thanksgiving date by longer and longer stretches. (This season we spotted them in mid-October!) However, sales have really kicked into high gear this past week. We’ve assembled a list of some of the year’s most sought-after products, now at significant discounts.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
TechRadar writes: “the Dyson Cyclone V10 is the best vacuum the company has produced to date, with the company’s engineering smarts and design ethos working in perfect harmony to deliver a best-in-class product.”
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Was $600, now 42 percent off.
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
CNET writes: “The Jabra Active Elite 65t are fully sweat-resistant truly wireless earphones that fit comfortably and securely. They sound excellent, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece.”
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Was $170, now 41 percent off.
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
One Amazon reviewer writes: “The Graco covers come off easily and are intuitive to put back together. The parts you want to be sturdy and safe are metal: latches, tether, etc. Yet the adjusting pieces are a sturdy plastic, sizable, and easy to grasp.”
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Was $200, now 40 percent off.
Apple Watch Series 3
Business Insider writes about the three key factors in the Apple Watch’s favor: “First, it’s an excellent and versatile watch, a worthy addition to any collection. Second, it’s quite robust. Third, it’s among the most comfortable watches I’ve ever worn.”
Apple Watch Series 3
Was $199, now 15 percent off.
Sony PlayStation 4
CNET writes: “The PlayStation 4 serves up dazzling graphics, runs on a simplified and logical interface and boasts a fantastic controller. It has the upper hand in indie games and can stream a constantly growing list of legacy titles via PlayStation Now.”
PlayStation 4 Console Bundle
Was $300, now 33 percent off.
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Reviewers agree that the Fire Tablet is not the equal of the iPad; however, at a fraction of the price, it still presents a good value. CNET writes: “The latest Fire HD 8 delivers faster performance, a bigger battery and more base storage than the previous version for almost half the price. Its 8-inch screen is bright, the speakers are loud and it offers expandable microSD storage and ample parental controls.”
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Was $80, now 38 percent off.
Xbox One X
TechRadar writes: “Xbox One X fulfills the promise of 4K HDR gaming and offers the most premium gaming experience on a console, bar none.”
Xbox One X - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Was $500, now 30 percent off.
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.