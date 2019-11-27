Slate

Black Friday deals have become an abstract concept, increasingly anticipating the official post-Thanksgiving date by longer and longer stretches. (This season we spotted them in mid-October!) However, sales have really kicked into high gear this past week. We’ve assembled a list of some of the year’s most sought-after products, now at significant discounts.

TechRadar writes: “the Dyson Cyclone V10 is the best vacuum the company has produced to date, with the company’s engineering smarts and design ethos working in perfect harmony to deliver a best-in-class product.”

CNET writes: “The Jabra Active Elite 65t are fully sweat-resistant truly wireless earphones that fit comfortably and securely. They sound excellent, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece.”

One Amazon reviewer writes: “The Graco covers come off easily and are intuitive to put back together. The parts you want to be sturdy and safe are metal: latches, tether, etc. Yet the adjusting pieces are a sturdy plastic, sizable, and easy to grasp.”

Business Insider writes about the three key factors in the Apple Watch’s favor: “First, it’s an excellent and versatile watch, a worthy addition to any collection. Second, it’s quite robust. Third, it’s among the most comfortable watches I’ve ever worn.”

CNET writes: “The PlayStation 4 serves up dazzling graphics, runs on a simplified and logical interface and boasts a fantastic controller. It has the upper hand in indie games and can stream a constantly growing list of legacy titles via PlayStation Now.”

Reviewers agree that the Fire Tablet is not the equal of the iPad; however, at a fraction of the price, it still presents a good value. CNET writes: “The latest Fire HD 8 delivers faster performance, a bigger battery and more base storage than the previous version for almost half the price. Its 8-inch screen is bright, the speakers are loud and it offers expandable microSD storage and ample parental controls.”

TechRadar writes: “Xbox One X fulfills the promise of 4K HDR gaming and offers the most premium gaming experience on a console, bar none.”