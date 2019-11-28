Here Are the Best Black Friday Deals

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Amazon.

Online retail is driven far more by analytics than tradition, but Black Friday remains a day marked by the most significant discounts of the year. Retailers have already posted a number of the lowest prices for the year on electronics. Here’s what we’ve found:

The very first pair of headphones to incorporate Google Assistant. TechRadar writes of this model, “The Bose QC35 II shows why the company is so popular amongst travelers with class-leading noise cancellation and balanced sound.”

Tom’s Guide says of the new AirPods, “the second-generation AirPods are smarter and faster than before, thanks to the new H1 chip. You can summon Siri by simply speaking its name, have it read incoming messages and answer calls hands free.”

PCMag named the Roomba 960 their Editors’ Choice for high-end robot vacuums. They write that the 960 is both significantly cheaper than the top-of-the-line model and still offers “a camera for navigation, a smartphone app with detailed cleaning reports and maps, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.”

Wired writes of the Kindle Paperwhite, “The $130 Paperwhite is the best selling Kindle ever, and all signs point to this new one helping Paperwhite maintain its Most Popular status. It has a sleeker design, more storage, an updated processor—and now it’s waterproof.”

Good Housekeeping says, “The Duo offers all of the standard Instant Pot features with an extra setting for making homemade yogurt. It also lets you pressure cook on low (in addition to high), so you’ll have more control over the cooking temperature of soups and lentils, which may ultimately prevent them from overcooking into mushy oblivion.”

Macworld writes of the Inspire HR, “Like the Alta HR it replaces, it’s a fitness band that tracks the bare essentials—steps, sleep, calories, distance—but it also brings a few tricks that you wouldn’t expect in a $100 device. And it has a sharp sense of style to boot.”

David Canroy, writing for Wired, says, “For more than a year Sony’s WH-1000XM3 has been the highest-rated wireless noise-canceling headphone on CNET, and it’s still my favorite overall. It’s still hard to beat its combination of design, features and performance – both its sound and noise-canceling capabilities.”

PCMag says of the new generation Echo that it “turns a $150 speaker with gimmicks most people ignore into a speaker that sounds louder and fuller than the previous Echos for the same $99.99 price.”

PCMag writes that “the Pixel 4 is the most innovative smartphone line we’ve seen in some time. In addition to an attractive design overhaul, the phones have many thoughtful new features like Face Unlock, Live Caption, and Motion Sense that genuinely make your life easier, and earn our Editors’ Choice.”

TechRadar says, “The MacBook Air 2017 may just be one of the best laptops for anyone trying to break into the macOS ecosystem without emptying their savings account. It may be a little old, but most everyday users will find a lot to love here.”