Here Are the Best Black Friday Deals

Online retail is driven far more by analytics than tradition, but Black Friday remains a day marked by the most significant discounts of the year. Retailers have already posted a number of the lowest prices for the year on electronics. Here’s what we’ve found:
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones
The very first pair of headphones to incorporate Google Assistant. TechRadar writes of this model, “The Bose QC35 II shows why the company is so popular amongst travelers with class-leading noise cancellation and balanced sound.”
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Was $349, now 20 percent off.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Tom’s Guide says of the new AirPods, “the second-generation AirPods are smarter and faster than before, thanks to the new H1 chip. You can summon Siri by simply speaking its name, have it read incoming messages and answer calls hands free.”
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)
Was $159, now 16 percent off.
iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum
PCMag named the Roomba 960 their Editors’ Choice for high-end robot vacuums. They write that the 960 is both significantly cheaper than the top-of-the-line model and still offers “a camera for navigation, a smartphone app with detailed cleaning reports and maps, and Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.”
iRobot Roomba 960 Vacuum
Was $650, now 39 percent off.
Kindle Paperwhite
Wired writes of the Kindle Paperwhite, “The $130 Paperwhite is the best selling Kindle ever, and all signs point to this new one helping Paperwhite maintain its Most Popular status. It has a sleeker design, more storage, an updated processor—and now it’s waterproof.”
Kindle Paperwhite
Was $130, now 35 percent off.
Instant Pot Duo 60
Good Housekeeping says, “The Duo offers all of the standard Instant Pot features with an extra setting for making homemade yogurt. It also lets you pressure cook on low (in addition to high), so you’ll have more control over the cooking temperature of soups and lentils, which may ultimately prevent them from overcooking into mushy oblivion.”
Instant Pot Duo 60
Was $100, now 51 percent off.
Fitbit Inspire HR
Macworld writes of the Inspire HR, “Like the Alta HR it replaces, it’s a fitness band that tracks the bare essentials—steps, sleep, calories, distance—but it also brings a few tricks that you wouldn’t expect in a $100 device. And it has a sharp sense of style to boot.”
Fitbit Inspire HR
Was $100, now 31 percent off.
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3
David Canroy, writing for Wired, says, “For more than a year Sony’s WH-1000XM3 has been the highest-rated wireless noise-canceling headphone on CNET, and it’s still my favorite overall. It’s still hard to beat its combination of design, features and performance – both its sound and noise-canceling capabilities.”
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3
Was $350, now 24 percent off.
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)
PCMag says of the new generation Echo that it “turns a $150 speaker with gimmicks most people ignore into a speaker that sounds louder and fuller than the previous Echos for the same $99.99 price.”
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)
Was $100, now 40 percent off.
Google Pixel 4
PCMag writes that “the Pixel 4 is the most innovative smartphone line we’ve seen in some time. In addition to an attractive design overhaul, the phones have many thoughtful new features like Face Unlock, Live Caption, and Motion Sense that genuinely make your life easier, and earn our Editors’ Choice.”
Google Pixel 4
Was $799, now 25 percent off.
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch)
TechRadar says, “The MacBook Air 2017 may just be one of the best laptops for anyone trying to break into the macOS ecosystem without emptying their savings account. It may be a little old, but most everyday users will find a lot to love here.”
Apple MacBook Air (13-in.)
Was $999, now 30 percent off.
