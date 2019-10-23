Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Givaga/iStock/Getty Images Plus,

Why you don’t have this yet: You haven’t been able to decide between a pressure cooker and an air fryer for the one remaining spot on your counter.

Why you want this: Even in this era of convenience cooking, the long list of the Ninja Foodi’s functions is impressive. It can pressure-cook, steam, slow-cook, sear, sauté, air-crisp, bake, roast, and broil. Usually buying this combined appliance wouldn’t save you any money, but at the sale price, the Foodi costs about as much as an air fryer or pressure cooker alone.

What the experts say: Connie Chen writing for Insider Picks says, “Cooking with the Foodi is pretty much fool-proof, whether you want to make a savory pork tenderloin that falls apart with a poke of your fork, or sweet potato fries that are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.”

Good Housekeeping did suggest that you use independent recipes rather than the cooking times listed with the Foodi, as they found that some adjustments were needed.

What the people say: It can substitute for a few smaller appliances. “I gave my ‘BIG BOSS’ to my dad and my ‘Crock Pot Multicooker’ to my sister. I will also be getting rid of my ‘regular’ sized Instant Pot, so I can definitely say that for me this takes the place of at least 3 small appliances. … I keep most of my small appliances on a set of shelves and get them down as needed, but for this one, I cleaned off a permanent place on the counter.”

It’s versatile. “It actually does everything described, and it does some of those things all at once. It has made a steak and potatoes dinner almost simultaneously. It has taken a bag of frozen chicken wings from frozen to crispy on my plate deliciousness in around 20min. I made fajitas with hot crispy veggies and toasted the tortillas while it finished doing its thing.”

The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker is $120, or 52 percent off its normal price.