This Remarkably Simple and Effective Food Chopper Is on Sale

Why you want this: Has the top of your refrigerator become a graveyard of seldom-used mixers? There are now so many hulking, high-powered kitchen gadgets that it’s easy to overpower your kitchen. That’s why the little Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper is so appealing. It’s a mere 5 inches across and operates by hand, so you don’t have to play the endless game of reorganizing plugs.

Though it is hand-powered, the Chef’n chopper still operates remarkably efficiently—in a video produced by the company, the woman demonstrating is able to dice onions with just 10 quick pulls of the cord. It also comes with a storage lid that can replace the top, and blades so you can transfer your food straight into the refrigerator.

What the experts say: Food & Wine named it the best hand-powered option, saying, “Whether your tiny kitchen’s low on outlets or you’re looking for electricity-free options for camping and RVing, this hand-powered chopper from Chef’n is a great no-fuss chopper.”

What the people say: It’s proportioned perfectly. “It’s lightweight but sturdy and very easy to clean. Large enough but not so large that it takes up a lot of room to store.”

It’s simpler to use than a full food processor. “This takes up so much less space than a food processor. I have a great one that has all the bells and whistles, but I never use it bc it’s such an ordeal to get it out, set it up and then clean it.”

Can manage a variety of foods. “I chopped left over thanksgiving turkey for delicious turkey salad. Handled it like a champ. Same with ham. Dices pickles, onions, and celery without issue.”

The Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper is $13, or 33 percent off the normal price.