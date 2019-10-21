This Remarkably Simple and Effective Food Chopper Is on Sale

Why you want this: Has the top of your refrigerator become a graveyard of seldom-used mixers? There are now so many hulking, high-powered kitchen gadgets that it’s easy to overpower your kitchen. That’s why the little Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper is so appealing. It’s a mere 5 inches across and operates by hand, so you don’t have to play the endless game of reorganizing plugs.
Though it is hand-powered, the Chef’n chopper still operates remarkably efficiently—in a video produced by the company, the woman demonstrating is able to dice onions with just 10 quick pulls of the cord. It also comes with a storage lid that can replace the top, and blades so you can transfer your food straight into the refrigerator.
What the experts say: Food & Wine named it the best hand-powered option, saying, “Whether your tiny kitchen’s low on outlets or you’re looking for electricity-free options for camping and RVing, this hand-powered chopper from Chef’n is a great no-fuss chopper.”
What the people say: It’s proportioned perfectly. “It’s lightweight but sturdy and very easy to clean. Large enough but not so large that it takes up a lot of room to store.”
It’s simpler to use than a full food processor. “This takes up so much less space than a food processor. I have a great one that has all the bells and whistles, but I never use it bc it’s such an ordeal to get it out, set it up and then clean it.”
Can manage a variety of foods. “I chopped left over thanksgiving turkey for delicious turkey salad. Handled it like a champ. Same with ham. Dices pickles, onions, and celery without issue.”
The Chef’n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper is $13, or 33 percent off the normal price.
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.