Now on Sale: A Kit to Make the Perfect Jack-o-Lantern Without Stabbing Yourself or Ruining Your Good Knives

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Getty Images Plus and Amazon.

Why you don’t have this yet: You’ve been doing a passable jack-o-lantern with your kitchen knife.

Why you want this: Pumpkin carving is an art. As a painter needs a good set of brushes, the ambitious pumpkin-carver should not be satisfied with a kitchen knife, which is only good for the initial cut through the top of the gourd. If you want to create more intricate details like hair or a particularly toothy grin, it helps to have smaller tools and saws to remove the little sections. This 14-piece set has implements that range from a scoop to thin carving loops to an etching chisel. Unlike the all-plastic kits, this version is designed to be reused and comes with an organizational case for storage.

What the people say: Much better quality than the average grocery store version. (“I’ve used several different carving tool kits, and these are hands down the best tools I’ve used. They are durable and precise, and make carving so much easier. I’ve used the more “plastic-y” ones before, and they would break after two pumpkins. After use, just rinse and clean, and you are good to go!”)

The variety of tool are useful. (“These tools were well worth the cost. I won the [pumpkin carving] contest, too! I used most of the tools in this set, and I very much enjoyed the small scraping tools that allowed me to smooth out edges and make everything look neat.”)

The Halloween Haunters 14-Piece Pumpkin Carving Tool Kit is now $15 or 40 percent off the normal price.