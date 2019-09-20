The Instant Pot Craze Isn’t Going Anywhere. Join In With this Ultra Model, Now Half Price.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Instapot.

Why you don’t have this yet: You’ve been reluctant to join the pressure-cooking herd.

Why you want this: Since bursting onto the scene in 2009, the Instant Pot has become an obsession of the casual chef. There are now many varieties, but the Instant Pot Ultra offers unprecedented opportunities for temperature customization. This model has 10-in-1 functionality, meaning that it is designed to replace 10 appliances and can do everything from slow cooking, to sautéing, to sterilizing.

What the experts say: Good Housekeeping named the Instant Pot Ultra the best option for advanced cooks. They write, “With endless options for customization, the Ultra is packed with extra features for the home chef who loves to experiment. It offers 21 pre-set temperature options, more than any other Instant Pot model on our list.”

Brandt Ranj at Business Insider Picks also tried out the Ultra model and concluded that though it would not replace an entire kitchen’s supply of tools, it made him rethink the amount of time he spends cooking. He writes, “Instead of having a sink full of dirty dishes, an open flame to think about (if I’m using my gas range), and a day’s worth of chores to work around, I can use a single gadget to save me cooking and cleanup time.”

What the people say: The “ultra” function gives this model a valuable second mode. (“The Ultra button is the sous vide cooking feature. This allows you to set a specific low temperature from 104 to 208 and cook at that set temperature in a no pressure vacuum. So, this instant pot is both a “pressure cooker” and a no pressure cooker (for sous vide mode). Basically, you get a pressure cooker and a slow sous vide cooker for the price and space of one cooker.”)

It’s versatile. (“Thus far, I’ve tried ‘hard boiled’ eggs, cheesecake, pineapple upside down cake, Beef with Broccoli, Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, French Onion Soup Chicken, Beef Brisket, and Banana Bread, and all, with the exception of the Banana Bread, have been unqualified successes. (Although the banana bread tasted good, I wasn’t happy with the dense, tart-like consistency.”)

The Instant Pot Ultra 3-Quart is now $60, or 50 percent off the normal price.