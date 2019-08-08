Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thermos.

Why don’t you have this yet? Your children have become accustomed to lukewarm food.

Why you want this: With design options ranging from C-3PO to Pokémon, the Thermos Funtainer is definitely geared toward children; however, there would be no shame at all in an adult using the plain-colored versions. Unlike your garden-variety thermos, the Funtainer has two stainless steel walls and vacuum insulation technology, both of which help to keep your food hot or cold for prolonged periods of time.

What the experts say: Wirecutter put the Funtainer through the ringer in product testing and found that it will not leak or break when dropped, it was easy to clean, and it did indeed keep food hot. After four hours, they found that soup in the container only cooled from 193 F to 147 F.

What the people say: It’s a good size. (“It’s not too big, not too small, not too wide, just perfect. It also fits inside [my daughter’s] lunch bag perfectly.”) Food will still be warm at lunchtime. (“I’ve been making mac n’ cheese in the morning around 7:45am. We prime the thermoses with boiling water for 5-10 minutes while the pasta cooks, and both boys have reported that their mac n’ cheese is still warm at lunchtime, 11:15 and 11:45.)

The deal: The Thermos Funtainer is $9, or 40 percent off the normal price.

(Note: This deal is specifically for the teal model, prices on other colors and designs vary.)