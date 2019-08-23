Why you don’t have this yet? I do this trick where I put my phone in a cup to make it louder. It’s basically a speaker!
Why you want this: For the non-audiophile, buying an external speaker may seem unnecessary if you’re already pretty happy with your phone’s built-in sound. However, the Oontz Angle 3 Plus is currently on sale for $20—what you would spend on dinner or a movie and popcorn. Why not upgrade? As long as you’re not looking to DJ a large party, this little speaker should enhance the jams in just about any situation.
What the experts say: CNET calls it “one of the best-sounding inexpensive Bluetooth speakers,” stating that it holds its own against speakers in the $100 range. Little speakers often distort in the bass or lower frequencies, but the Angle 3 performs well even when fed particularly difficult Chainsmokers remixes.
What the people say: The battery life is remarkable. (“The thing that really impressed me was the battery of this speaker. Battery last[s] a long time. Since I got it on January 14 I used it on full volume for four days almost all day. I have never seen anything like it.”) Though small in size, the speaker creates a big sound. (“Easily fills up a very large room with clarity, and I could hear it very well anywhere in my apartment.”)
The Oontz Angle 3 Plus is currently $20, or 43 percent off the normal price.
Oontz Angle 3 Plus
By Cambridge Soundworks
