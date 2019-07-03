Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Chrissy Macken, who runs a career coaching consultancy in Washington with a focus on helping professionals break free from toxic work environments.

Together, they dig into letters about how to move past the embarrassment of drunken behavior on your daughter’s wedding day, how to set boundaries with a business partner you also have a searing crush on, what to do about co-workers who constantly interrupt your private headphone time, how to get out of carpooling with a co-worker who dumps her woes on you every morning, and what actions to take when you discover co-workers making fun of your disability on social media. Also, Prudie plays a voicemail from a listener who feels her friend “overapologizes” in most situations.

