On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the Democratic primary debates, analyzing the gendered dynamics that played out both onstage and in candidates’ reception. Will key moments like the confrontation between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have a lasting impact? And what should we make of the strange saga of Marianne Williamson? Then, HBO’s high school drama Euphoria has quickly become one of the most controversial shows of the summer. Its authentic portrayal of addiction and centering of marginalized teens feel significant, but is its depiction of sex and nudity honest or just needlessly salacious? Finally, the hosts debate the merits of Chief and other exclusive networking spaces for women, sharing some of their own experiences with groups like these and considering whether replicating the “old boys’ club” model is really a feminist endeavor.

In Slate Plus: Is the #UnwantedIvanka meme sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “Democrats Need to Win Women in 2020. The Debate Showed the Candidates Know That.” by Anna North in Vox

• “Kamala Harris Dismantled Joe Biden on Live TV” by Jim Newell in Slate

• “The Bizarre Charm of Marianne Williamson” by Shannon Palus in Slate

• Euphoria starring Zendaya

• “HBO’s Explicit Euphoria Courts Controversy: How Much Teen Sex and Drugs Is Too Much?” by Bryn Elise Sandberg in the Hollywood Reporter

• Thirteen starring Evan Rachel Wood

• “Euphoria’s Breakout Star Hunter Schafer on Playing an Unprecedented Character” by Chloe Schama in Vogue

• Justin Simien’s Dear White People

• “Euphoria and the Flawed Art of Gen Z Prophesying” by Doreen St. Félix in the New Yorker

• “Why Sex Work Is Real Work” by Tlaleng Mofokeng in Teen Vogue

• “Chief, the New York Club for Elite Women, Is Expanding” by Rebecca Greenfield in Bloomberg

• “This New Private Network for Women Execs Looks to Replicate the Old Boys’ Club” by Rina Raphael in Fast Company

• The Wing

• Ethels Club

Recommendations

Marcia: “The Lingering of Loss” by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker

Nichole: Deleting all of your tweets

Christina: Leila Slimani’s Adèle

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

