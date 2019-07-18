Mom and Dad Are Fighting: Carpool Liability Waiver Edition

Listen now:

On this week’s episode: The hosts answer listener questions about a mom who has some strong concerns about their kid carpooling and a friend who’s worried that they might be overstepping. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. For Slate Plus, we take another question from a listener.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends the travel app Tripit.

Dan recommends the book The Gifted School by Bruce Holsinger.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.