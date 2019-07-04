Listen now:

On this week’s episode, the hosts answer listener questions about a mom who wants to know what to do about a sexist boyfriend and a mom who wants to know what to do about her kid being left out in the dark after hanging out with a friend. We also welcome Jakada Imani as this week’s special host. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Jakada talks about how he manages his career and family.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends the German time-traveling show Dark.

Ruth recommends getting a vacation babysitter.

Jakada recommends an after-dinner family walk.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.