On this week’s episode: The hosts answer listener questions from a woman who’s landed in a house with a college-age sorta-stepson, and a mom whose kid is hanging out with a calorie-counter. Rebecca has some things to say about fitness parents. Plus, triumphs and fails and recommendations, with special guest host Amy Scott.

On Slate Plus, Dan and Rebecca ask a teacher (Amy) about the summer slump.

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends the YouTube series Star Wars by the Numbers.

Dan recommends meeting a bunch of friends with kids somewhere and sending all your kids to day camp together while you hang out.

Amy has two recommendations: the Hamilton soundtrack and buying your kids’ puzzles at the thrift store.

