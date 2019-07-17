Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Kelly Anneken, an Oakland, California–based funny person and all-around swell gal who performs stand-up comedy. She’s perhaps best known as the host of The Handmaid’s Tale recap podcast Red All Over.

Together, they tackle letters about how to handle an opportunity to report a former teacher who sexually abused you decades ago, what to do when your partner’s sleep schedule is the opposite of yours, what to do when you’re turned off by a partner who promises sexy time that never happens, what to consider when the bride and groom don’t thank you for spending all year planning their wedding, and how to decide if you should go to your father’s birthday party when you know that an abusive aunt you haven’t seen in years will be there.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Anneken discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to decide if she should stay with her porn-addicted boyfriend.

Production by Phil Surkis.