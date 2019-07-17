Your Opinions on Her Wardrobe Are Probably Unwelcome

Listen to Man Up:

Get More Man Up Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Man Up Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Man Up via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart. Read the introductory essay here.

Noor Tagouri knows better than most what it feels like to have everything she does under a close watch. Her interview in Playboy magazine caused an international firestorm not for what she said, but for what she wore. This week on Man Up, Noor shares what she learned from being the subject of ridiculous online harassment and talks about the consequences of imposing opinions on others.

Tell us what you think about this and other topics by leaving a voicemail at 805-626-8707 or emailing manup@slate.com. We may feature you on the show. And please tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.