Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 165:
John McWhorter takes a trip down memory lane to share the weekend routine from his teenage years: Saturday morning television, then chores, including cleaning the bathroom with the disinfectant Fantastik.
Why is “ph” pronounced that way? The answer is positively phantastic.
Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.