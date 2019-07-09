Lexicon Valley

Why Is “Ph” Pronounced That Way?

The answer is positively phantastic.

John McWhorter takes a trip down memory lane to share the weekend routine from his teenage years: Saturday morning television, then chores, including cleaning the bathroom with the disinfectant Fantastik.

Why is “ph” pronounced that way? The answer is positively phantastic.

