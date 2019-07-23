The Internet Loves the Exclamation Point!!

Listen to Lexicon Valley:

Linguist and author Gretchen McCulloch joins John McWhorter to discuss her new book, Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language, which explores the impact of social platforms on our linguistic conventions.

You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at slate.com/lexiconvalley.

Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.