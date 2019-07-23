Lexicon Valley

The Internet Loves the Exclamation Point!!

A conversation with linguist Gretchen McCulloch about her new book, Because Internet.

Linguist and author Gretchen McCulloch joins John McWhorter to discuss her new book, Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language, which explores the impact of social platforms on our linguistic conventions.

