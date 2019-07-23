100 Great Books for an Ambitious Teenage Reader

On last week’s episode of Mom and Dad Are Fighting, Slate’s parenting podcast, I mentioned that this summer I’ve given my daughter Lyra a 100-book reading list. Lyra’s an avid reader who has long sped through books, but she’s been reading less and less as she moves into adolescence—shifting her attention to the internet, to her own writing, and to games. While there are a lot of great things about all those distractions, I didn’t want her to lose touch with the excitement of finding and loving a new book. So I made up this list and told her the only thing I require of her this summer is that she needs to read 25 of them. (So far she’s read about 15.)
The list is made up of a mix of classics and contemporary books, short stories and novels, plays and comics, literature and trash. Some of them are books I loved dearly when I was 14. (That’s one reason there are so many dudes on the list.) Some of them are books that I’m pretty sure are way over Lyra’s head. Above all, these are 100 books that I hope my particular 14-year-old girl will love, and that I hope will serve as a good grounding in the world of modern letters as she goes forward in her life.
I’m posting the list here in case it’s useful to other parents of other advanced teenage readers. If you try a similar stunt some summer, you should adapt the list so it includes books that are important to you and that seem like they might appeal to your kid. And you should definitely include some wild pie-in-the-sky reward should your child read all 100. Lyra’s gotten me to agree that I’ll take her to Disneyland if she pulls that off. She thinks I hope I don’t have to do it—but of course, I really hope I do.
Novels
Richard Adams – Watership Down
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie – Americanah (I talked about this book here.)
Julia Alvarez – How the García Girls Lost Their Accents
Jane Austen – Sense and Sensibility
Albert Camus – The Stranger
Junot Díaz – The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao
Charles Dickens – A Tale of Two Cities
Tony Earley – Jim the Boy
Jonathan Safran Foer – Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Karen Joy Fowler – We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves (I talked about this book here.)
Zora Neale Hurston – Their Eyes Were Watching God
John Irving – A Prayer for Owen Meany
Kazuo Ishiguro – The Remains of the Day
Barbara Kingsolver – The Bean Trees
L. M. Montgomery – Anne of Green Gables
Toni Morrison – Song of Solomon
Sylvia Plath – The Bell Jar
Chaim Potok – The Chosen
Tom Robbins – Jitterbug Perfume
Geoff Ryman – Was
Amy Tan – The Joy Luck Club
Chris Terry – Zero Fade (I wrote about this book here.)
Kurt Vonnegut – Galápagos
Colson Whitehead – The Underground Railroad
Banana Yoshimoto – Kitchen
Short Stories
The Before Columbus Foundation Fiction Anthology
Margaret Atwood – Bluebeard’s Egg and Other Stories
Angela Carter – The Bloody Chamber
Sandra Cisneros – The House on Mango Street
Barbara Kingsolver – Homeland and Other Stories
Kelly Link – Get in Trouble
Lorrie Moore – Self-Help
Bharati Mukherjee – The Middleman and Other Stories
Tim O’Brien – The Things They Carried
J.D. Salinger – Nine Stories
George Saunders – Tenth of December
Mysteries/Thrillers
Caleb Carr – The Alienist
Carl Hiaasen – Skin Tight
Stephen King – The Stand
Alexander McCall Smith – The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency
Ben Winters – Underground Airlines
Sci-fi/Fantasy
Lloyd Alexander – The Chronicles of Prydain
Piers Anthony – A Spell for Chameleon (I wrote about this book here.)
Ray Bradbury – The Martian Chronicles
Max Brooks – World War Z
Octavia Butler – Parable of the Sower
Susan Cooper – Over Sea, Under Stone
Neil Gaiman – American Gods
Lev Grossman – The Magicians (I wrote about this series here.)
Harry Harrison – The Adventures of the Stainless Steel Rat
Kazuo Ishiguro – Never Let Me Go
Brian Jacques – Redwall
N.K. Jemisin – The Fifth Season
Ursula Le Guin – A Wizard of Earthsea
Emily St. John Mandel – Station Eleven
Anne McCaffrey – Dragonsong
Stephenie Meyer – Twilight
Terry Pratchett – Small Gods
Kurt Vonnegut – Slaughterhouse-Five
T.H. White – The Sword in the Stone
Nonfiction
Truman Capote – In Cold Blood
Ta-Nehisi Coates – Between the World and Me
Richard Feynman – “Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!”
John Grogan – Marley & Me
Shirley Jackson – Life Among the Savages (I wrote about this book here.)
Jon Krakauer – Into the Wild
Farley Mowat – Never Cry Wolf
Piers Paul Read – Alive
Cheryl Strayed – Wild
Elie Wiesel – Night
Comics
Alison Bechdel – Fun Home
Daniel Clowes – Ghost World
Ellen Forney – Marbles
John Lewis and Nate Powell – March Vols. 1–3
Alan Moore – Watchmen
Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata – Death Note Vols. 1–4
Michel Rabagliati – Paul Has a Summer Job (I wrote about this series here.)
Art Spiegelman – Maus Vols. 1–2 (I wrote about these books here.)
Craig Thompson – Blankets
Naoki Urasawa – Pluto Vols. 1–4
Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra – Y: The Last Man Vols. 1–4
Tillie Walden – On a Sunbeam
Bill Willingham and Mark Buckingham – Fables Vols. 1–4
Poetry
The Before Columbus Foundation Poetry Anthology
E.E. Cummings – 100 Selected Poems
Patricia Lockwood – Motherland Fatherland Homelandsexuals
Don Marquis – Archy and Mehitabel
Adrienne Rich – The Dream of a Common Language
Plays
Samuel Beckett – Waiting for Godot
Harvey Fierstein – Torch Song Trilogy
Spalding Gray – Swimming to Cambodia
David Ives – All in the Timing
Lynn Nottage – Sweat
Tom Stoppard – Arcadia
Jane Wagner – The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe
Humor
Dave Barry – Dave Barry’s Bad Habits
Lynda Barry – The! Greatest! Of! Marlys!
Bill Bryson – A Walk in the Woods
Ian Frazier – Coyote v. Acme
G.B. Trudeau – The Doonesbury Chronicles
Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.