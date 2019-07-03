Listen to Man Up:

Get More Man Up Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Man Up Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Man Up via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart. Read the introductory essay here.

Over the weekend, Aymann was going viral on the less savory, right-wing corners of the internet. An admittedly poorly worded tweet had exposed him to an avalanche of criticism, some understandable, others sinister and racist. And when a total stranger asked Aymann for his location in a threatening way, he gave it to them.



So this week, Man Up producer Danielle Hewitt staged an intervention, to help Aymann take a deeper look at himself, and ask himself why he can’t just ignore online trolls.

Tell us what you think about this and other topics by leaving a voicemail at 805-626-8707 or emailing manup@slate.com. We may feature you on the show. And please tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts.

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt and Cameron Drews.