America, take a seat, because the second biggest birthday bash of July has just arrived! Monday marks the start of Amazon Prime Day—purportedly a celebration of Amazon’s 24th birthday but really just an excuse to go wild and buy as many discounted Instant Pots as your heart desires.

Amazon is like a spoiled teen who every year demands a longer party (this year it runs a full 48 hours) and glitzier entertainment (Taylor Swift kicked things off Wednesday with a concert). But if you allow yourself to get sucked into the drama (Should I wait to buy this until Cyber Monday? Does Walmart actually sell that for cheaper?), you cannot properly appreciate the fun of this event.

The key to enjoyment is treating Prime Day like what it is: a giant yard sale. It’s true that you can be responsible and get a nice discount on a Dyson vacuum or a Toshiba television, but you can also get a hot dog toaster or a keyboard-shaped waffle iron! You’re missing out if you don’t freely revel in the bizarreness of this holiday and the … unexpected … consumer goods it can bring into your life. In that spirit, Slate is here not only to help you find the sensible, good deals, but also to sort out the weird and wonderful deals, and to laugh at the completely bizarre ones.

We’ll be updating the post throughout the event, so keep checking in to see how things develop.

Things You Need but Never Bought

Could we even call it Prime Day if there weren’t an Instant Pot on sale? With all the various price fluctuations we’ve seen on the Instant Pot over the years, this is the lowest in its price history. Good Housekeeping calls the Duo the best overall pick among the Instant Pot models, featuring an additional setting allowing you to make homemade yogurt. They note, “It also lets you pressure cook on low (in addition to high), so you’ll have more control over the cooking temperature of soups and lentils.”

Amazon makes a big push for Amazon-brand products every year, but the Echo also tops lists for voice-activated speakers. PC Mag says, “It’s small, useful, sounds good for its size, and is reasonably priced.” (And that’s before the 50 percent Prime discount.)

Buy: $50 (was $130, now 57 percent off)

The 690 is an entry-level Roomba model, but PC Mag explains that it is still packed with functionality at half the price point: “Not only does it feature Wi-Fi connectivity and app control, it supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well.”

Amazon is only discounting the sixth-generation model with 128 GB of storage space, so the price is a little higher than the basic model. However, if you’re likely to be storing a lot of media, this is a good choice. The iPad is also Wirecutter’s top pick for tablets, offering “the optimal combination of speed, size, features, apps, accessories, and price.”

Buy: $299 (was $429, now 30 percent off)

TechRadar says, “Even into 2019, the Google Pixel 3 has the best smartphone camera you can buy.” Though Apple still controls the majority of the phone market, the cheaper price tag and difference in camera quality is giving Google a leg up.

Buy: $714 (was $899, now 21 percent off)

Things You Need if You’re Feeling Fancy

Women’s Health calls the Sonicare DiamondClean “the Maybach of electric toothbrushes” and notes that it comes with an app that gives you a variety of brushing tips based on your activity, including telling you whether you favor one side of your mouth.

The Series 9, like the DiamondClean, is the deluxe option when it comes to hygiene. Men’s Health says, “Five shaving elements work together to cut through even the most difficult hairs with a 10-direction flexible head and special microvibration technology.”

﻿﻿Buy: $215 (was $310, 31 percent off)

The Things You Have Zero Need For, but Why the Heck Not?

The LifeStraw was the runaway success of Prime Day 2018: Evidently the reasonable pricing encouraged purchases from even those who weren’t planning a camping trip anytime soon. However, they also seem to live up to the hype. One reviewer recounted an impressive story from a backpacking trip, “On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I’m from Maine, and I’ve tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word.”

Things You Don’t Need but Could Make for Unexpected Gifts

One look at this slothful tea pal will have you sold. One reviewer said, “These are just as cute as I hoped they would be. … I bought two! Using one of these will make you want to drink more tea!”

There aren’t many traditional gift sets on sale for Prime Day, but this could be a perfect option for a friend who likes to travel. One reviewer said, “This is a great gift to yourself or someone else to try out a small amount of Burt’s Bees products and then if you like it order a larger amount. Great product, great company.”

Buy: $6 (was $10, 36 percent off)

The Things You Had No Idea Amazon Even Sold

One reviewer said, “I love this thing! It’s beautiful, easy to clean, and it looks great hanging up in the kitchen. My only wish is that it was bigger, but then it would probably be impossible to use.”

﻿This neck holder is beloved by everyone from those suffering from carpal tunnel to extremely lazy teens. One reviewer said, “Sure it seems like headgear, with a crane around your neck, but it makes scrolling so much easier and pain free.”

Flashing LED lights for your car’s footwell may not have been at the top of your shopping list, and the logic behind placing flashing lights in the periphery of your vision is also questionable. However, they led one reviewer to comment appreciatively, “Adulthood ain’t too bad!” Who can argue with that?

Buy: $11 (was $14, now 22 percent off)