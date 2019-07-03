Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and Brandon Tensley hosted a live show in New York City’s Joe’s Pub. They began with a World Pride–size edition of Pride and Provocations. They were joined by author Alexander Chee to discuss the legacies of queer activism and thought that inform his writing. May Hong and Garcia, the breakout stars of Netflix’s Tales of the City, also stopped by to talk about their connection to a series with a beloved legacy of its own. Finally, the hosts responded to questions from the audience. The show ends with a toast.

Items discussed on the show:

• Outward’s Pride Month package

• Outward’s “Legacies” special issue

• Christina’s love letter to queer history–focused Instagram accounts

• MUNA’s video for “I Know a Place”

• Christina’s interview with Jeremiah Newton about the Stonewall scene

• Alexander Chee’s books Edinburgh, The Queen of the Night, and How to Write an Autobiographical Novel: Essays

• “Finding Stonewall,” by Alexander Chee in the New Republic, May 2019

• The intergenerational appreciation between poets Danez Smith and Frank Bidart

• “Future Queer,” by Alexander Chee in the New Republic, June 2015

• The Joy of Gay Sex, by Edmund White

• “Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight,” by Dominatrix

• Tales of the City on Netflix

• The Tales of the City novels by Armistead Maupin

• The Compton’s Cafeteria Riot from the Advocate

• Amateur: A True Story About What Makes a Man, by Thomas Page McBee

• Riis Park Beach from the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project

• June Thomas on Tales of the City’s take on intergenerational communication in Slate

• Christina Cauterucci on the NYPD’s apology for Stonewall in Slate

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder with assistance from June Thomas.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.