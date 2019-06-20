Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Marcia, and Nichole discuss the Women’s World Cup. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team came under fire for celebrating every goal when they defeated the Thai team 13–0—but “sportsmanship” has long been used to police how women and people of color conduct themselves on the field. Was the criticism fair, and what might this World Cup might reveal about women’s sports more generally? Then, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ departure from the White House has sparked an evaluation of the ways in which she, Hope Hicks, and Kellyanne Conway made the president’s lies palatable to the public. The trio is among the most prominent women in the Trump administration—how did their gender factor into their work as communicators (or obfuscators) of his intentions? Finally, the hosts debate the likely efficacy of the U.K.’s ban on sexist stereotypes in advertising, considering how companies have historically signaled certain values and how that might change in the age of increasingly targeted advertising.

In Slate Plus, a question from a listener: Is homework sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “Scoring 13 Against Thailand Was Great, Some of the US Celebrations Were Not” by Hope Solo in the Guardian

• “How the U.S. Government Is Failing Women’s Soccer” by Hampton Dellinger in Politico

• “The 2019 World Cup Has Become a Referendum on Women’s Sports” by Louisa Thomas in the New Yorker

• “All the President’s Lying Ladies—Hicks, Sanders and Conway—Make News” by Virginia Heffernan in the Los Angeles Times

• “The Genius of Sarah Huckabee Sanders” by Lili Loofbourow in Slate

• “How Kellyanne Conway Became the Greatest Spin Doctor in Modern American History” by Lili Loofbourow in the Week

• “Hope Hicks Left the White House. Now She Must Decide Whether to Talk to Congress.” by Maggie Haberman in the New York Times

• “The Puzzle of Sarah Huckabee Sanders” by Jason Schwartz in Politico Magazine

• “Gender Stereotypes Banned in British Advertising” by Valeriya Safronova in the New York Times

• “UK Advertising Watchdog to Crack Down on Sexist Stereotypes” by Jim Waterson in the Guardian

• “Cheerios Commercial Featuring Mixed Race Family Gets Racist Backlash” by Braden Goyette in HuffPost

Recommendations

Nichole: Jami Attenberg’s 1,000 Words of Summer challenge

Marcia: “Smash the Wellness Industry” by Jessica Knoll in the New York Times and “The Fitness Craze That Changed the Way Women Exercise” by Natalia Mehlman Petrzela

Christina: Tales of the City on Netflix

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt, with board operation assistance by June Thomas. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt, with board operation assistance by June Thomas. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.