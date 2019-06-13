Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves—recorded in front of an audience on the High Line in New York City—June, Noreen, and Nichole team up with Outward’s Bryan Lowder and Brandon Tensley to discuss Booksmart, the latest in a new wave of high school comedies where teenage girls and queer kids take center stage. Both the film and its protagonists are sweet, smart, and idealistic—but does it matter if it’s too good to be true? Then, June, Noreen, and Nichole interview Chirlane McCray about her relationship with her title as the first lady of New York as well as her own advocacy for mental health reform, gender equity, and LGBTQ rights. Finally, Bryan and Brandon are joined by RuPaul star Miz Cracker to discuss feminist drag, gay male misogyny, and their feelings about Pride Month as the 50th anniversary of Stonewall approaches.

In Slate Plus, the hosts adjudicate “Pride or Provocation” questions from the audience.

Other items discussed on the show:

• Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart

• Mean Girls starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams

• “Fact-Checking Booksmart: Could a Lesbian Really Confuse a Butthole for a Vagina?” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “Olivia Wilde’s Directorial Debut Is Changing the Game for Queer Teen Movies” by Adam B. Vary in BuzzFeed News

• Kay Cannon’s Blockers

• Kasi Lemmons’ Eve’s Bayou

• Bring It On starring Kirsten Dunst

• “Two Transgender Activists Are Getting a Monument in New York” by Julia Jacobs in the New York Times

• “Chirlane McCray: From Gay Trailblazer to Politician’s Wife” by Linda Villarosa in Essence

• The Stonewall Reader, edited by the New York Public Library

• Miz Cracker’s column for Slate

• RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Miz Cracker’s American Woman

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

