On this week’s episode: The hosts answers listener questions about what to do when your kid refuses to shower and address the Case of the Biting Cousin. We also welcome Jamilah Lemieux as this week’s special guest host. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails, and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Jamilah shares her co-parenting story.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends using Slack at home for handling parenting tasks.

• Dan recommends the book Share Your Smile by Raina Telgemeier.

• Jamilah recommends using TaskRabbit to relieve some parenting chores.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.