Listen now:

Get More Dear Prudence Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Dear Prudence Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Prudence is joined this week by Corinne Segal, a senior editor at Literary Hub. Segal lives in Brooklyn with a preponderance of plants, stacks of poetry books, and an extremely loyal cat named Dill.

Together, they dig into letters about what to do when you notice men gawking at your daughter’s chest, what actions to take when your friends find a good friend of yours extremely off-putting, what to do when you notice that your birth daughter may be gay but is being raised by conservative parents, how to support a loved one with depression even when they’re difficult to be around, and what to do when your husband reneges on his promise to allow you a trial of a creative career.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Segal discuss a letter writer who’s wondering how to set boundaries with his family, who is not accepting of his trans girlfriend.

The full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Access all of Prudie’s podcasts and columns here.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Phil Surkis.