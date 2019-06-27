Listen now:

Get More Mom and Dad Are Fighting Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Mom and Dad Are Fighting Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: A teenager writes in asking how to speak with her mom about her anxiety when her mom always freaks out. Plus, can a white kid wear a Pocahontas princess dress? We also welcome Aminta Steinbach as this week’s special guest host. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Aminta talks about life as a live-in aunt.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends a GIF that exemplifies sibling relationships.

• Dan recommends tearing up your backyard lawn and letting nature take its course.

• Aminta recommends the book Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness by Anastasia Higginbotham.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.