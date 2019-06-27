Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: Teen in Need Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast advises a teen in need of some advice for their sensitive mom and a mom worried about the privilege of princess dress-up.

By

Listen now:

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode: A teenager writes in asking how to speak with her mom about her anxiety when her mom always freaks out. Plus, can a white kid wear a Pocahontas princess dress? We also welcome Aminta Steinbach as this week’s special guest host. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Aminta talks about life as a live-in aunt.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends a GIF that exemplifies sibling relationships.

• Dan recommends tearing up your backyard lawn and letting nature take its course.

• Aminta recommends the book Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness by Anastasia Higginbotham.

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.

Family Parenting Podcasts