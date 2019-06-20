Listen now:

On this week’s episode, the hosts answer listener questions about a mother who wants to ensure her kids remember their grandpa after he passes and the importance of table manners at dinner. We also welcome Doyin Richards as this week’s special guest host. As usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, Doyin shares just why the world thinks he’s a super-dad.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends ordering sheet cake from your local grocery store.

• Isaac recommends charades cards for your performative kid and the cookbook Milk Street: Tuesday Nights by Christopher Kimball.

• Doyin recommends a foolproof way to get your kids to eat their veggies.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.