Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More of the Outward Podcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Outward Podcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Outward via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This month on Outward, Bryan Lowder and Brandon Tensley join Waves hosts June Thomas, Noreen Malone, and Nichole Perkins at our live Slate Day brunch in Manhattan. First, they discuss the exciting new teen comedy Booksmart. Next, June and Nichole interview first lady of New York City Chirlane McCray about her history of queer activism and her current advocacy for mental health reform and LGBTQ rights. Then, RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Miz Cracker sits down with Bryan and Brandon to discuss feminist drag and her new show, American Woman.

Items discussed on the show:

• Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart

• Mean Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams

• “Fact-Checking Booksmart: Could a Lesbian Really Confuse Those Two Holes?” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• “Olivia Wilde’s Directorial Debut Is Changing the Game for Queer Teen Movies,” by Adam B. Vary in BuzzFeed News

• Kay Cannon’s Blockers

• Kasi Lemmons’ Eve’s Bayou

• Bring It On, starring Kirsten Dunst

• “Two Transgender Activists Are Getting a Monument in New York” by Julia Jacobs in the New York Times

• “Chirlane McCray: From Gay Trailblazer to Politician’s Wife,” by Linda Villarosa in Essence

• The Stonewall Reader, edited by the New York Public Library

• Miz Cracker’s column for Slate

• RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Miz Cracker’s American Woman

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder and Danielle Hewitt. Production assistance from Alex Barasch.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.