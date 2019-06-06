Listen now:

On this week’s episode: The hosts help a parent whose 5-year-old refuses to do anything, even the fun stuff. They also think about a Big Question: What even is a sibling? Rebecca also welcomes Dan Kois back to the show. And as usual, we share our triumphs and fails and offer up some recommendations. On Slate Plus, the hosts wonder, if you smoke pot when kids are around, are you a jerk?

Recommendations:

Rebecca recommends Fleabag, a great show that parents can watch quickly to stay current.

Dan recommends the YA trilogy His Dark Materials by Phillip Pullman.

Podcast produced by Jess Jupiter.