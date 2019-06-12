Listen to Man Up:

Trystan Cotten was not prepared for the way his relationship with law enforcement would change after he transitioned in his late 30s. As he wrote in the Washington Post last year, it all came to a head when a police officer pulled his gun on him after he called 911 to report an accident. Trystan talks to Aymann about the lessons he’s learned about moving through the world as a black man in America.

