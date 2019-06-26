Why Men Refuse to Do Yoga

Listen to Man Up:

When Terrell Starr started doing yoga in his 30s, it opened up his mind to new possibilities of what his body could do—not to mention what he could do as a man. He realized he’d been restricting himself not only physically but mentally because of what he’d learned growing up. This week on Man Up, he talks with Aymann about yoga, therapy, and breaking free of social limits.

Read his article for the Root: “Yoga Is My Self Care: More Black Men Need to Breathe.”

Podcast production by Cameron Drews and Danielle Hewitt.